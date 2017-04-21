Model, Former Music Artist, Bipolar Disorder Warrior Bicchiere Alta Releases Biography "CHESS Notes: Christ Has Enlightening Success Strategies Bicchiere Alta will release "CHESS Notes: Christ Has Enlightening Success Strategies" detailing her battle with Bipolar Disorder. CHESS Book Signing Flyer low res. DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. - April 27, 2017 - PRLog -- Bicchiere Alta will release "CHESS Notes: Christ Has Enlightening Success Strategies" detailing her battle with Bipolar Disorder Saturday, May 27, 2017. The book signing will be held from 1pm to 3pm at the Make-A-Cake Cupcake Bar 4040 Chapel Hill Road Suite K, Douglasville, GA 30134. It is free and open to the public.



Bicchiere Alta was 23 when she was diagnosed with Bipolar Disorder after (another) manic cycle of extravagant spending, promiscuous dalliances, and violent abuse from her now ex-boyfriend. She knew something had to change – and it was more than medicine could achieve. "CHESS Notes" is the story of how Bicchiere Alta embraced Christ's message of love and total acceptance to bravely face mental illness and empower others to do the same.



Join Bicchiere Alta and her parents Dianne and Cleveland Wright as they share their family story of heartbreak, confusion, enlightenment and victory as Warriors for Mental Health!



"CHESS Notes" will be available for purchase May 27, 2017 at the signing, and also online at Amazon.com.



Bicchiere Alta is a model, motivational speaker, author, and Bipolar Disorder Warrior. For more information, visit www.BicchiereAlta.com.



www.LeadingThroughLiving.com.



Contact

Lynita Mitchell-Blackwell

Leading Through Living

***@leadingthroughliving.com



Photo:

https://www.prlog.org/ 12636249/1 Lynita Mitchell-BlackwellLeading Through Living End -- Bicchiere Alta will release "CHESS Notes: Christ Has Enlightening Success Strategies" detailing her battle with Bipolar Disorder Saturday, May 27, 2017. The book signing will be held from 1pm to 3pm at the Make-A-Cake Cupcake Bar 4040 Chapel Hill Road Suite K, Douglasville, GA 30134. It is free and open to the public.Bicchiere Alta was 23 when she was diagnosed with Bipolar Disorder after (another) manic cycle of extravagant spending, promiscuous dalliances, and violent abuse from her now ex-boyfriend. She knew something had to change – and it was more than medicine could achieve. "CHESS Notes" is the story of how Bicchiere Alta embraced Christ's message of love and total acceptance to bravely face mental illness and empower others to do the same.Join Bicchiere Alta and her parents Dianne and Cleveland Wright as they share their family story of heartbreak, confusion, enlightenment and victory as Warriors for Mental Health!"CHESS Notes" will be available for purchase May 27, 2017 at the signing, and also online at Amazon.com.Bicchiere Alta is a model, motivational speaker, author, and Bipolar Disorder Warrior. For more information, visit www.BicchiereAlta.com. Source : Bicchiere Alta Email : ***@leadingthroughliving.com Tags : Bipolar , Christ , Bicchiere Alta , Book , Leading Through Living , Mental Health , Mental Illness Industry : Books , Family , Health Location : Douglasville - Georgia - United States Subject : Events Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse Account Email AddressAccount Phone Number

