Model, Former Music Artist, Bipolar Disorder Warrior Bicchiere Alta Releases Biography "CHESS Notes: Christ Has Enlightening Success Strategies
Bicchiere Alta will release "CHESS Notes: Christ Has Enlightening Success Strategies" detailing her battle with Bipolar Disorder.
Bicchiere Alta was 23 when she was diagnosed with Bipolar Disorder after (another) manic cycle of extravagant spending, promiscuous dalliances, and violent abuse from her now ex-boyfriend. She knew something had to change – and it was more than medicine could achieve. "CHESS Notes" is the story of how Bicchiere Alta embraced Christ's message of love and total acceptance to bravely face mental illness and empower others to do the same.
Join Bicchiere Alta and her parents Dianne and Cleveland Wright as they share their family story of heartbreak, confusion, enlightenment and victory as Warriors for Mental Health!
"CHESS Notes" will be available for purchase May 27, 2017 at the signing, and also online at Amazon.com.
Bicchiere Alta is a model, motivational speaker, author, and Bipolar Disorder Warrior. For more information, visit www.BicchiereAlta.com.
