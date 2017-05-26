News By Tag
New Studies Refocus Attention on the Genotoxicity of Adeno-associated Viral Vectors in Gene Therapy
Randy Chandler and Charles Venditti, National Human Genome Research Institute, National Institutes of Health (Bethesda, MD) and Mark Sands, Washington University School of Medicine (St. Louis, MO), present a comprehensive overview of the published studies assessing rAAV gene delivery and hepatocellular carcinoma formation. In the article in Human Gene Therapy entitled "Recombinant Adeno-Associated Viral Integration and Genotoxicity:
"AAV is clearly the most promising vector for human gene therapy applications, yet concerns remain regarding whether or not using it incurs some risk of causing cancer," says Editor-in-Chief Terence R. Flotte, MD, Celia and Isaac Haidak Professor of Medical Education and Dean, Provost, and Executive Deputy Chancellor, University of Massachusetts Medical School, Worcester, MA. "There is strong data on both sides of this issue and further research on this issue is essential."
Research reported in this publication was supported by the Intramural Research Program of the National Human Genome Research Institute and by the National Institutes of Health under Award Number R01 NS043205. The content is solely the responsibility of the authors and does not necessarily represent the official views of the National Institutes of Health.
Human Gene Therapy, the Official Journal of the European Society of Gene and Cell Therapy, British Society for Gene and Cell Therapy, French Society of Cell and Gene Therapy, German Society of Gene Therapy, and five other gene therapy societies, is an authoritative peer-reviewed journal published monthly in print and online. Led by Editor-in-Chief Terence R. Flotte, MD, Celia and Isaac Haidak Professor of Medical Education and Dean, Provost, and Executive Deputy Chancellor, University of Massachusetts Medical School, Human Gene Therapy presents reports on the transfer and expression of genes in mammals, including humans. Related topics include improvements in vector development, delivery systems, and animal models, particularly in the areas of cancer, heart disease, viral disease, genetic disease, and neurological disease, as well as ethical, legal, and regulatory issues related to the gene transfer in humans.
