Bill Keis Releases New Book "The Complete Guide to Learning Music"
Bill Keis noticed that students would have difficulty understanding and applying music only after they didn't understand a particular musical term or concept. After realizing that most music textbooks were inadequate in providing the proper balance of theory and practical application, he decided to write his own book to train students in a way they could understand and apply what they were taught, and succeed at it.
Bill's book helps students master the secrets of playing, improvising and composing music. This 514-page book will give students the tools they need, such as defining what music is, the three basic elements of sound, how to cure tone deafness, rhythm theory, basic and advanced harmony, and more. This book can be used as a reference book for private lessons or as a textbook for classroom study, and includes a downloadable demonstration audio CD and a 15,000-word glossary. The information in this book can be applied to musicians at any level of expertise and answers many interesting questions, such as:
•What exactly is music?
•How do you cure "tone deafness"?
•What is "perfect pitch", how important is it, and can it be learned?
•What is the secret of great improvisation, and can it be learned?
•Will studying music really stifle creativity?
•How can you truly learn composing and songwriting?
Mark Isham, Grammy and Emmy Award-winning, Academy Award-nominated performer and composer said, "I enthusiastically endorse this book! It is a wonderful way to enter and explore the adventure that is music, each step expertly presented to ensure a pleasurable and productive experience for any reader!"
"As far as I am concerned, it is the Bible of music theory, including the REAL theory behind composition. There's data in this book that you can't find anywhere else. I can't rave to you enough about it," says guitarist and composer, Bill Wagner.
The book "The Complete Guide to Learning Music" can be purchased on Amazon for $96.49 here: https://www.amazon.com/
Bill Keis is a pianist, keyboardist, composer, producer, musical director, and teacher. He has performed and/or recorded with: Stanley Clarke, Chaka Khan, The Pointer Sisters, Mark Isham, Ronnie Spector, Michael Duff, Lilly Hayden, Billy Sheehan, MC Lyte, Alexander Markov, Chick Corea, Steve Oliver, Edgar Winter, David Campbell, Tony Newton, Donny Most, Judy Norton, Izzy Chait and many others.
One of Bill's compositions was used in the 2015 blockbuster movie, "Avengers: Age of Ultron," which grossed over $1.4 billion worldwide. Bill Keis has co-produced innumerable recordings for upcoming artists in a wide variety of styles and several of Bill's compositions were used on the TV show "General Hospital." Bill was educated in music starting at age five by numerous private teachers, public school music instructors and at the Berklee College of Music in Boston.
His main website is http://www.billkeis.com and his website for private music lessons is http://billkeismusiclessons.com. He can be reached at (818) 246-6858.
