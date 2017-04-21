News By Tag
Norman Love Confections debuts Limited-edition Mother's Day Collection
The 2017 Mother's Day Brunch Collection is available in stores and online from May 1- 13. All stores are closed on Mother's Day, Sunday, May 14. The 2017 Mother's Day Brunch Collection is available in a 10-piece all heart Signature Norman Love Confections' gift box, along with an assortment of the Signature Collection chocolates in the 15-piece and 25-piece classic gift boxes. The 10-piece box is available for $24, the 15-piece box is $34 and the 25-piece box is $50. To order, call 239-561-7215 or visit www.normanloveconfections.com.
The Mother's Day Brunch Collection Flavor Descriptions:
Cinnamon Roll
Milk Chocolate
This creamy milk chocolate and cinnamon ganache is topped with a smooth fondant glaze that will sweeten Mom's Day.
Cupcake
Dark Chocolate
Bourbon vanilla and silky white chocolate are carefully blended to create a cupcake-like feel, encased in a dark chocolate shell.
Éclair
Milk Chocolate
Donut miss the chance to pamper Mom with this milk chocolate, featuring chocolate cream icing and vanilla custard.
Espresso
Dark Chocolate
This satisfying dark chocolate is filled with an espresso-infused bittersweet ganache Mom will adore.
Mimosa
White Chocolate
A white chocolate shell is filled with an intoxicating blend of orange and champagne ganache.
Oreo Cheesecake
Dark Chocolate
A rich cheesecake ganache sprinkled with ground Oreo cookie fills this dark chocolate delight.
Peach Cobbler
White Chocolate
A delicious peach filling with an oatmeal pecan topping is covered in white chocolate.
Pink Lemonade
White Chocolate
Tart ripe lemons and sweet raspberries are blended with creamy white chocolate ganache.
Strawberry Shortcake
White Chocolate
Treat Mom to a classic combination of freshly baked shortcake, strawberry jam and white chocolate.
Vanilla Latte
Milk Chocolate
A latte love goes into this milk chocolate creation, featuring coffee, vanilla, white chocolate ganache.
Founded in 2001 by Norman and Mary Love, Norman Love Confections creates and distributes handcrafted artisanal chocolates from its corporate headquarters at 11380 Lindbergh Blvd. in Fort Myers. The award-winning Fort Myers-based chocolatier has been lauded more than a dozen times by a leading consumer ratings magazine, including recognition six times for producing the best ultra-premium chocolates in the nation. Forbes.com included Norman Love Confections BLACK line on its list of the nation's top 10 truffles; The Huffington Post listed it among the six best U.S. destinations in its Chocolate Lover's Travel Guide; and USA Today named Love as one of its top 10 entrepreneurs for 2014. Love has recently been named as the inaugural inductee of Dessert Professional Magazine's Chocolatier Hall of Fame, partnered with local chefs to present a six-course meal at the James Beard House in New York and Norman Love Confections was ranked among the top 10 shops in the world for chocolate lovers by U.K. media outlet Daily Telegraph.
Norman Love Confections has Chocolate Salons in Fort Myers, Estero and Naples, and Artisan Gelato by Norman Love is next door to the Fort Myers salon, off Daniels Parkway east of I-75. Chocolates, gift baskets, sipping chocolate and Love's book, "Artistry in Chocolate, A Story of Love," also can be ordered online at www.normanloveconfections.com. In addition, Norman Love Confections chocolates and desserts are offered on 18 Princess Cruises' ships through the "Chocolate Journeys" partnership and at independent retail locations throughout the U.S. For more information visit http://www.normanloveconfections.com/
Priority Marketing (https://www.prioritymarketing.com/
Media Contact
Holly Boldrin, APR, CPRC, Priority Marketing
Teri Hansen, APR, Priority Marketing
mediarelations@
