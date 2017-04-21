 
News By Tag
* Mothers Day
* Limited Edition
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Food
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Fort Myers
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
27262524232221


Norman Love Confections debuts Limited-edition Mother's Day Collection

 
 
Norman Love Confections Mother's Day Collection
Norman Love Confections Mother's Day Collection
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Mothers Day
* Limited Edition

Industry:
* Food

Location:
* Fort Myers - Florida - US

FORT MYERS, Fla. - April 27, 2017 - PRLog -- Norman Love Confections introduces its limited-edition Mother's Day Collection featuring ten delightful brunch-inspired heart-shaped chocolates including Cinnamon Roll, Cupcake, Éclair, Espresso, Mimosa, Oreo Cheesecake, Peach Cobbler, Pink Lemonade, Strawberry Shortcake and Vanilla Latte.

The 2017 Mother's Day Brunch Collection is available in stores and online from May 1- 13. All stores are closed on Mother's Day, Sunday, May 14. The 2017 Mother's Day Brunch Collection is available in a 10-piece all heart Signature Norman Love Confections' gift box, along with an assortment of the Signature Collection chocolates in the 15-piece and 25-piece classic gift boxes. The 10-piece box is available for $24, the 15-piece box is $34 and the 25-piece box is $50. To order, call 239-561-7215 or visit www.normanloveconfections.com.

The Mother's Day Brunch Collection Flavor Descriptions:

Cinnamon Roll

Milk Chocolate

This creamy milk chocolate and cinnamon ganache is topped with a smooth fondant glaze that will sweeten Mom's Day.

Cupcake

Dark Chocolate

Bourbon vanilla and silky white chocolate are carefully blended to create a cupcake-like feel, encased in a dark chocolate shell.

Éclair

Milk Chocolate

Donut miss the chance to pamper Mom with this milk chocolate, featuring chocolate cream icing and vanilla custard.

Espresso

Dark Chocolate

This satisfying dark chocolate is filled with an espresso-infused bittersweet ganache Mom will adore.

Mimosa

White Chocolate

A white chocolate shell is filled with an intoxicating blend of orange and champagne ganache.

Oreo Cheesecake

Dark Chocolate

A rich cheesecake ganache sprinkled with ground Oreo cookie fills this dark chocolate delight.

Peach Cobbler

White Chocolate

A delicious peach filling with an oatmeal pecan topping is covered in white chocolate.

Pink Lemonade

White Chocolate

Tart ripe lemons and sweet raspberries are blended with creamy white chocolate ganache.

Strawberry Shortcake

White Chocolate

Treat Mom to a classic combination of freshly baked shortcake, strawberry jam and white chocolate.

Vanilla Latte

Milk Chocolate

A latte love goes into this milk chocolate creation, featuring coffee, vanilla, white chocolate ganache.

Founded in 2001 by Norman and Mary Love, Norman Love Confections creates and distributes handcrafted artisanal chocolates from its corporate headquarters at 11380 Lindbergh Blvd. in Fort Myers.  The award-winning Fort Myers-based chocolatier has been lauded more than a dozen times by a leading consumer ratings magazine, including recognition six times for producing the best ultra-premium chocolates in the nation. Forbes.com included Norman Love Confections BLACK line on its list of the nation's top 10 truffles; The Huffington Post listed it among the six best U.S. destinations in its Chocolate Lover's Travel Guide; and USA Today named Love as one of its top 10 entrepreneurs for 2014. Love has recently been named as the inaugural inductee of Dessert Professional Magazine's Chocolatier Hall of Fame, partnered with local chefs to present a six-course meal at the James Beard House in New York and Norman Love Confections was ranked among the top 10 shops in the world for chocolate lovers by U.K. media outlet Daily Telegraph.

Norman Love Confections has Chocolate Salons in Fort Myers, Estero and Naples, and Artisan Gelato by Norman Love is next door to the Fort Myers salon, off Daniels Parkway east of I-75. Chocolates, gift baskets, sipping chocolate and Love's book, "Artistry in Chocolate, A Story of Love," also can be ordered online at www.normanloveconfections.com. In addition, Norman Love Confections chocolates and desserts are offered on 18 Princess Cruises' ships through the "Chocolate Journeys" partnership and at independent retail locations throughout the U.S. For more information visit http://www.normanloveconfections.com/ or call 239-561-7215.

Priority Marketing (https://www.prioritymarketing.com/)

Media Contact
Holly Boldrin, APR, CPRC, Priority Marketing
Teri Hansen, APR, Priority Marketing
mediarelations@prioritymarketing.com
End
Source:Norman Love Confections
Email:***@prioritymarketing.com Email Verified
Tags:Mothers Day, Limited Edition
Industry:Food
Location:Fort Myers - Florida - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Priority Marketing News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 27, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share