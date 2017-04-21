News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Convert RS232 to RS422 or RS485
Perle launches RS232 to RS485 Serial Converter with electrical isolation
The PSM-ME-RS232/
"Many industrial and commercial environments require the manipulation of serial data transmission in some way," comments John Feeney, COO at Perle Systems, "This new product allows our customers to convert serial data signals without interfering with the integrity of the data itself."
The PSM-ME-RS232/
About Perle Systems www.perle.com
Perle Systems is a leading developer, manufacturer and vendor of high-reliability and richly featured connectivity and device networking products. These products are used to connect remote users reliably and securely to central servers for a wide variety of business applications. Product lines include Console Servers for Data Center Management, Terminal Servers, Device Servers, Remote Power Switches, Media Converters, Ethernet I/O, Serial Cards, Parallel Cards and Multimodem Cards.
Learn more about Serial Interface Converters (https://www.perle.com/
Media Contact
Perle Systems
pr@perle.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse