KNOWARTHs' Share IT social media plugin for Liferay DXP gets published on Liferay Marketplace

-- KNOWARTH Technologies, a leading provider of open source enterprise solutions is proud to announce that our social media plugin Share IT (https://web.liferay.com/marketplace/-/mp/application/88304999) for Liferay Digital Experience Platform (http://www.knowarth.com/solutions/) has been accepted and published on Liferay Marketplace.Prior to the availability of this plugin, social sharing capabilities of Liferay DXP were restricted to specific digital assets like blogs, messages, wiki etc. KNOWARTH's development team sensed an urgent need to close this gap to augment enterprise Liferay DXP adoption by providing flexibility to share digital assets across all social media platforms. The plugin supports rich media content allowing Liferay (http://www.knowarth.com/services/liferay-consulting-services/)to be deployed for varied purposes across different functions and processes of an enterprise.The plugin builds upon the capabilities of the 'Add This' API and simplifies developer tasks for adding, extending social media features for Liferay DXP based web portals. The plugin supports integration with all major social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram etc. The plugin has a host of functionalities that provide seamless social media sharing on a wide variety of digital experience platforms across different industry verticals."At KNOWARTH, we are committed to delivering excellence through open source technology. We believe Liferay DXP is going to be a game changer in enabling digital transformation ni web and enterprise portal development. We are working tenaciously to help enterprises achieve this. Share IT is another feather in our cap after successfully publishing 3 plugins within this month", said Dhvanil Reshamwala, Practice Lead – Liferay at KNOWARTH Technologies.The component is available for free on Liferay Marketplace along with free installation and user guidelines.About Liferay:-Liferay, Inc. is a premier provider of open source enterprise products for enterprise portals, content management systems, and workflow management systems. Time and again Liferay has been recognized by Gartner as a visionary leader in the Magic Quadrant for horizontal portal products.About KNOWARTH:-is a leading-edge enterprise IT solution provider specializing in open source technology. We have worked with enterprises across diverse domains enabling them to integrate open source technology with existing systems for profitable business outcomes.