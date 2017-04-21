News By Tag
Middle East Veteran Passes On Lessons To Anti Poaching Warriors
Paul, 36, from the Southern Suburbs, Cape Town, is a volunteer with not-for-profit organisation Veterans For Wildlife. He will travel to a reserve in the Greater Kruger Park in May for two weeks to train members of an anti-poaching unit.
Veterans for Wildlife CEO Wesley Thomson, a South African expatriate living in the UK who also served with the British Royal Marines, said Paul brought a range of critical skills and up to date experience to the job.
"Paul will train the Ntomeni Rangers in first aid, drawing on his experience in the military and his civilian career," Wesley said.
Veterans For Wildlife volunteers offer specialist training, mentoring and advice; the organisation's former military members are not involved in armed anti-poaching activities.
Paul served with the Royal Marines in the Middle East in a fighting role, but after leaving the military trained as a paramedic overseas and completed his on-the-job training in South Africa and the USA.
These days he splits his time between his home in Cape Town, and Iraq, where he works as a civilianpersonal protection officer and team medic for a private security company servicing the oil and gas industry.
A lover of the bush, Paul, like many South Africans, wanted to find a way to do something to help Africa's endangered wildlife – that chance came through the UK-based Veterans for Wildlife.
"I'd like to do my bit and to empower the people who are tasked with trying to curb poaching," Paul said.
"These men and women are ultimately in a similar role to what people like me have done in Iraq and Afghanistan - they are put in harm's way as the line between the animals they're trying to protect and those who are trying kill them."
Paul said that while his job would be to teach the anti-poaching rangers basic first aid, he was also hoping to learn from the rangers themselves.
"They not only face the risk of poachers' bullet, but also being gored by a buffalo, stung by insects or bitten by snakes and I'm sure they can teach me a thing or two!"
Visit http://www.veterans4wildlife.org
