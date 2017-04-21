 
Sheen, Cain, Marsters Among Top Celebrities At Wizard World Comic Con Des Moines, May 19-21

Marina Sirtis, Denise Crosby, Micky Dolenz Also Headline Guest Roster To Date; Talented Comics Creators, Live Entertainment, Variety of Exhibitors, Cosplayers, Robust Programming At Iowa Events Center
 
 
DES MOINES, Iowa - April 27, 2017 - PRLog -- Wizard World, Inc. (OTCBB:WIZD) continues its 2017 schedule with its third trip to the Iowa Events Center at Wizard World Comic Con Des Moines, May 19-21. Charlie Sheen ("Two and a Half Men," Platoon), Dean Cain ("Lois and Clark: The New Adventures of Superman," "Supergirl"), James Marsters ("Buffy the Vampire Slayer," "Vidiots") and Marina Sirtis and Denise Crosby ("Star Trek: The Next Generation") headline the roster of celebrity guests scheduled to attend the comic con and pop culture extravaganza.

Sheen and Cain will attend Saturday and Sunday, May 20-21; Marsters, Sirtis and Crosby are scheduled for all three days.

Others scheduled to attend Wizard World Comic Con Des Moines include Barry Bostwick (Rocky Horror Picture Show, "Spin City") and Micky Dolenz ("The Monkees").

Wizard World Comic Con Des Moines will also feature non-stop live entertainment throughout extended evening hours, Kick off the Con and After Parties, gaming, exclusive Q&A sessions with top celebrities, movie screenings hosted by stars and directors and more. Details to follow soon.

Wizard World is the home of the most creative comics artists and writers on the planet. Artist Alley in Des Moines will feature Guy Gilchrist ("Nancy," "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles"), Danny Fingeroth ("Spider-Man," "Iron Man"), Barbara Slate ("Beauty and the Beast," "Archie"), Victor Dandridge ("The Samaritan," "Origins Unknown"), Anthony G. Wedgeworth ("Advanced Dungeons & Dragons"), Clinton Hobart (licensed Disney fine artist) and many others.

Wizard World Comic Con events bring together thousands of fans of all ages to celebrate the best in pop culture: movies, television, gaming, live entertainment, comics, sci-fi, graphic novels, toys, original art, collectibles, contests and more. The fifth event scheduled on the 2017 Wizard World calendar, Des Moines show hours are Friday, May 19, 4-9 p.m.; Saturday, May 20, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sunday, May 21, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Kids 10 and under are admitted free with paid adult.

Wizard World Comic Con Des Moines is also the place for cosplay, with fans young and old showing off their best costumes throughout the event. Fans dressed as every imaginable character – and some never before dreamed – will roam the convention floor and participate in the famed Wizard World Costume Contest on Saturday evening.

For more on the 2017 Wizard World Des Moines, visit http://wizardworld.com/comiccon/desmoines.

About Wizard World (OTCBB:WIZD)

Wizard World, Inc. (www.wizardworld.com) produces comic, gaming and pop culture conventions across North America that celebrate the best in pop culture: movies, television, gaming, live entertainment, comics, sci-fi, graphic novels, toys, original art, collectibles, contests and more. A first-class lineup of topical programming and entertainment takes place at each event, with celebrity Q&A's, comics-themed sessions, costume contests, movie screenings, evening parties and more. Wizard World has also launched ComicConBox™ (www.comicconbox.com), a premium subscription-based monthly box service, SocialCon™ (www.socialcon.com) and Wizard World Touring. Fans can interact with Wizard World on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Instagram and other social media services.

The 2017 Wizard World convention schedule is available at: http://www.wizardworld.com/comiccon.

