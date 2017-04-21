Heard about the Total Eclipse in August, 2017? Find out more!

Contact

Tom Knox

***@eclipsey.com Tom Knox

End

-- On August 21st 2017, the moon will pass between the Sun and the Earth. This will cause the moon's shadow to fall upon the Earth. Starting in the Pacific ocean, the shadow will start to cross America in Oregon. It's 70 mile path will go ENTIRELY across the continental United States, finally leaving our shores in South Carolina. ALL of America will be able to experience a PARTIAL eclipse, but UNLESS you are in the narrow 70-mile wide path, you will not get to expere the TOTAL eclipse. Our KickStarter campaign hopes to insure that YOU get the full eclipse experience. Eclipsey.com - experience the eclipse!Eclipsey is more than just a set of eclipse glasses or a t-shirt. Eclipsey is a place where you can find out how and where to experience the Total Solar Eclipse in the best possible way.Eclipsey.com is a site that will provide valuable services along with eqipment for eclipse viewers. Within the site you will be able to:• Locate the closest places to you that the total eclipse will be visible.• Customize the type of location you want to view from. You can• Find an isolated spot where you can enjoy the eclipse in solitude• Find a spot convenient to food and lodging• Find a spot that is a verified "eclipse party" where you can enjoy the eclipse with others• Find food and lodging that is IN the total eclipse path so you won't miss a minute of the event​• Post your proposed location publicly so others can join you• Plan other stops at nearby attractions• Plus many other things as the project progresses!Learn more about this exciting campaign!