Heard about the Total Eclipse in August, 2017? Find out more!
Eclipsey is more than just a set of eclipse glasses or a t-shirt. Eclipsey is a place where you can find out how and where to experience the Total Solar Eclipse in the best possible way.
Eclipsey.com is a site that will provide valuable services along with eqipment for eclipse viewers. Within the site you will be able to:
• Locate the closest places to you that the total eclipse will be visible.
• Customize the type of location you want to view from. You can
• Find an isolated spot where you can enjoy the eclipse in solitude
• Find a spot convenient to food and lodging
• Find a spot that is a verified "eclipse party" where you can enjoy the eclipse with others
• Find food and lodging that is IN the total eclipse path so you won't miss a minute of the event
• Post your proposed location publicly so others can join you
• Plan other stops at nearby attractions
• Plus many other things as the project progresses!
Learn more about this exciting campaign!
http://www.eclipsey.com
https://www.kickstarter.com/
See our video at https://youtu.be/-
Tom Knox
***@eclipsey.com
