751-Acre Myakka City, Florida, Property Sells for $2.65 Million
Dennis and Terri Kotaska of RE/MAX Alliance Group Represented the Buyer and Seller
Dennis and Terri Kotaska of RE/MAX Alliance Group represented the buyer and seller in this notable transaction. "The buyer purchased this property as an investment and has not yet determined its use," said Dennis Kotaska.
Dennis, a Broker-Associate, is a member of the Platinum Club, awarded to fewer than 5% of RE/MAX agents worldwide in 2016, as well as the RE/MAX Hall of Fame, awarded for career achievement. He is a third generation real estate professional and successful building executive, with experience including residential land acquisition, new home sales and marketing management, product development, and commercial and industrial real estate sales. His 40-year career includes the sale and building of more than 10,000 homes in the Chicago suburbs and the Florida Gulf Coast, culminating in opening American Homes in south Sarasota County and becoming a green certified builder.
Terri has an impressive background as a sales and marketing executive for new homes and condominiums in Chicago and Florida, generating $19.2 million to $30 million in individual sales annually. Her achievements earned her four Diamond Awards, the highest sales award presented by the Chicago Home Builders Association. Her experience in developing marketing strategies for residential communities, including advertising, public relations, model merchandising and pricing, brings a decided advantage in marketing their listings.
The Kotaskas are associates in the RE/MAX Alliance Group Sarasota office at 2000 Webber Street, Sarasota, Florida 34239. They can be reached at reached at (941) 815-6772, or visit their website at www.SarasotaHousing.com.
RE/MAX Alliance Group is the #1 RE/MAX franchise in Florida for both transactions and sales volume. It is the #1 office in Florida for contributions to the Children's Miracle Network. With more than 300 agents and staff, RE/MAX Alliance Group offers residential and commercial real estate solutions throughout Sarasota, Manatee and Charlotte counties, with offices in Sarasota, Bradenton, Anna Maria Island, University Park, Venice, Siesta Key and Englewood. For more information, please visit http://www.alliancegroupfl.com.
Media Contact: Thomas & Brannan Communications
***@thomasbrannan.com
