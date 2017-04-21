News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Sheen, Brown, Simmons Among Top Celebrities At Wizard World Comic Con Philadelphia, June 1-4
Michael Rooker, Sean Gunn, Nichelle Nichols, James Marsters Also Headline Guest Roster To Date; Talented Comics Creators, Live Entertainment, Variety of Exhibitors, Cosplayers, Robust Programming At Pennsylvania Convention Center
Brown and Sheen will attend Saturday and Sunday, June 3-4; Simmons will appear on Friday and Saturday, June 2-3; the others are scheduled for Friday through Sunday.
Other celebrities on the current Wizard World Comic Con Philadelphia roster include the "Boy Meets World" duo of Will Friedle (Batman Beyond) and Rider Strong (Cabin Fever), Barry Bostwick (Rocky Horror Picture Show, "Spin City"), Lou Ferrigno ("The Incredible Hulk," "The King of Queens"), and voice actors Sandy Fox ("The Simpsons," "King of the Hill") and Lex Lang (LEGO Star Wars The Resistance Rises, "Avengers Earth's Mightiest Heroes"). Additional celebrities will be announced closer to the start of the event.
Wizard World Comic Con Philadelphia will also feature non-stop live entertainment throughout extended evening hours, Kick off the Con and After Parties, gaming, exclusive Q&A sessions with top celebrities, movie screenings hosted by stars and directors and more. Details to follow soon.
Wizard World is the home of the most creative comics artists and writers on the planet. Artist Alley in Philadelphia will feature Guy Gilchrist ("Muppets," "The Pink Panther"), Jordan Gibson ("Howard the Duck," "Where is Jake Ellis?"), Phil Ortiz ("The Simpsons," "Muppet Babies"), Tom Cook ("The Smurfs," "He-Man"), Danny Fingeroth ("Spider-Man,"
Wizard World Comic Con events bring together thousands of fans of all ages to celebrate the best in pop culture: movies, television, gaming, live entertainment, comics, sci-fi, graphic novels, toys, original art, collectibles, contests and more. The seventh event scheduled on the 2017 Wizard World calendar, Philadelphia show hours are Thursday, June 1, 4-9 p.m.; Friday, June 2, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Saturday, June 3, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sunday, June 4, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Kids 10 and under are admitted free with paid adult.
Wizard World Comic Con Philadelphia is also the place for cosplay, with fans young and old showing off their best costumes throughout the event. Fans dressed as every imaginable character – and some never before dreamed – will roam the convention floor and participate in the famed Wizard World Costume Contest on Saturday evening.
For more on the 2017 Wizard World Philadelphia, visit www.wizardworld.com/
About Wizard World (OTCBB:WIZD)
Wizard World, Inc. (www.wizardworld.com) produces comic, gaming and pop culture conventions across North America that celebrate the best in pop culture: movies, television, gaming, live entertainment, comics, sci-fi, graphic novels, toys, original art, collectibles, contests and more. A first-class lineup of topical programming and entertainment takes place at each event, with celebrity Q&A's, comics-themed sessions, costume contests, movie screenings, evening parties and more. Wizard World has also launched ComicConBox™
The 2017 Wizard World convention schedule is available at: http://www.wizardworld.com/
Media Contact
Jerry Milani
646-883-5022
pr@wizardworld.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse