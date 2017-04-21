Disposable Apparel for Hospitals

GM Clothing Launches their new product Disposable Apparel by Gulshan Marwah

Untitled

Media Contact

Mindware

Gulshan Marwah

7982171179

***@gmail.com MindwareGulshan Marwah7982171179

End

-- Mindware (http://www.gulshanmarwah.com/)exports female apparel and accessories from India and selling brands of products worldwide. They do exports all variants of female's accessories apart from their own brand.Mindware (http://www.gulshanmarwah.com/)Commencing as a small garment Export/ Import business, Mindware has grown into a booming enterprise run by Gulshan Marwah. Their strive to export the highest quality of garments, directly suited to their customers' needs. They ensure on time deliveries, perfectly modeled to individual customer specifications at a reasonable price. They constantly adapt to changes in the global market and ensure we remain one step ahead of the competition to meet the changing expectations of their customers in terms of quality, cost and delivery.A Disposable Apparel (also called disposable product) is a product designed for a single use after which it is recycled or is disposed as solid waste. The term often implies cheapness and short-term convenience rather than medium to long-term durability.Disposable Plastic Aprons/Woven Aprons offered by us is high on demand by our clients. These Aprons are widely used in hospitals, hotels and others. These Disposable Aprons are made up of fine quality of material. These Disposable Aprons are available in various sizes, lengths and in prints. These Disposable Aprons are waterproof and blood proof. This Disposable Apron is provided by us to the clients at market leading prices.We are instrumental in giving our clients a thorough extent of Apron. Sponsored by a group of vendor's masters, this item is manufactured utilizing high review crude material and development engineering by splendid experts. Our offered reach is accuracy manufactured, so as to meet the business norms. Moreover, this item is available in various sizes and other related particulars, according to the differed needs of our profitable clients. Our extent is stringently tried on various parameters to guarantee it on numbers of value.:-The product we offer is totally reliable due to its high performance and durability. The hair and scalp area normally contain large numbers of micro organisms. This cap is made from spun bond polymer, non-woven fabric and spun lace fabrics which are procured from the reliable vendors of the industry. These caps prevent movement of hair and have large number of micro organisms which are transferred at the time of surgery. These caps are ultrasonically sealed and offer best result.We are leading manufacturers and exporters of a comprehensive range of Surgical gown that have been designed as per the predefined standards and availed to the customers at the most comprehensive and market leading price range. Raw materials utilized in the manufacturing process are of supreme quality and sourced form the most reliable vendors of the industry. They are available to our clients at reasonable rates and within the specified time frame.These products are fabricated under proper surveillance and guidance of highly skilled and well experienced experts and are properly examined before the final delivery at the clients end. Moreover, these high quality products assure long durability with high performance. The caps are ultrasonically sealed and prevent less movement of hair which contains a large number of micro organisms that are transferred at the time of surgery.These products are manufactured using top-grade quality raw material, which is procured from the most reliable and authentic vendors in the market. They are commonly used to protect the patient against airborne infective agents and originated from the respiratory tract of the health-care staff. These masks prevent skin irritation, pleated for full face coverage, ultra sonic sealing & proper placement of folds. They are available at very reasonable rates within the specified time frame to our customers.Plastic is made from high quality materials and which are completely hygienic and highly durable. These shoe covers are mainly used in hospitals, nursing home, clinics, kitchens and other health sectors. These shoe cover provide safety against germs and keeps the work environment dust free. These controllers are designed by our highly professional team of experts to ensure international standards of quality.These disposable shoe covers come in breathable micro-porous film laminate finish and provide liquid and particle protection as per their use in particular sectors. Some of its features include offers high durability support, cover made using industry compliant antistatic material with elastic top and vinyl sole, offers optimum liquid and particulate barrier, suitable for use in areas like fiberglass manufacturing, liquid handling and general manufacturing processes, low in lint for keeping critical jobs clean, suitable for use in clean room processes.Our range of Disposable clothing is designed for saving body from getting in direct contact with dust and liquid. The offered range is known for soft light weight, comfortable and provides safety, stronger fabric resists tearing. These can be availed to our clients at economical prices.Our offered range of gloves are manufactured in compliance with the all the industrial standards and export quality parameters. These Surgery Gloves can be availed by our esteemed clients at very affordable prices.Owing to our domain expertise and innovative manufacturing unit, we are engaged in the manufacturing, trading, supplying and exporting of Surgical GlovesHighly demanded in hospitals, nursing homes and primary health centers, these gloves are manufactured in compliance with the drug and pharmaceutical parameters.