New Mopar Parts Distribution Center Embraces Fork Truck Free Initiative with Topper Industrial Carts

New Mopar Parts Distribution Center Embraces Fork Truck Free Initiative with Topper Industrial Carts
 
 
STURTEVANT, Wis. - April 28, 2017 - PRLog -- Topper Industrial contributed to Mopar Parts Distribution Center's new 400,000-square-foot facility. The Sturtevant, WI-based firm articulated sorting carts to eliminate the need for a forklift to take items off a conveyor belt.

Ed Brown, CEO of Topper Industrial, noted every four day in America someone is killed by a forklift.  The unique carts are "three times more efficient and way, way safer." Parts can now to be transferred manually without using a forklift," Brown said.

It is the first parts distribution plant built by Mopar, an OEM (official equipment manufacturer) since the creation in 2009 of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) and is state-of-the-art, including machines uniquely designed to improve efficiency and safety.  Virginia was selected for the plant as a perfectly situated site between Atlanta, Cleveland and New York to provide delivery to 200 Mid-Atlantic FCA automotive dealers.  With 70 employees – 40 recruited locally online and through job fairs – the plant is expected to fulfill orders for an estimated 9.2 million pieces annually, specifically for the FCA brands – Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Maserati and Ram.

The huge number of available parts comes because Mopar seeks to improve by "understanding the DNA of each FCA brand," said Pietro Gorlier, head of parts and service for Mopar globally. "You cannot treat them the same. For Dodge, it might be what can we do to increase performance and for Ram truck, how people use it for work. And you can't put racing stripes on a Fiat."


About Topper Industrial

For more than twenty years, Topper Industrial, (www.TopperIndustrial.com) based just outside of Milwaukee, WI, has been a leader in the material handling equipment industry. The company's product roster features industrial carts, conveyors, lifts, lifts & tilts, shipping racks, containers, casters, and cart components. From mother-daughter carts to quad steer carts to tilt carts and rotate carts, Topper's material handling solutions make delivering material line side more effective through more efficient practices. Topper Industrial has a team of experienced professional experts able to assess and provide the right product for all material handling equipment requirements.

Topper Industrial is a proud member of MHI. The Topper Industrial client roster includes Anderson Windows, Detroit Diesel, Honda, Kia Motors, Ford, Chrysler, Aramark, Johnson Controls, Whirlpool, and Caterpillar. Follow on Twitter @TopperInd. Call 800-529-0909.

Jillian Burrow
Marketing Manager
***@topperindustrial.com
Topper Industrial
Email:***@topperindustrial.com
