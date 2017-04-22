News By Tag
New Mopar Parts Distribution Center Embraces Fork Truck Free Initiative with Topper Industrial Carts
Ed Brown, CEO of Topper Industrial, noted every four day in America someone is killed by a forklift. The unique carts are "three times more efficient and way, way safer." Parts can now to be transferred manually without using a forklift," Brown said.
It is the first parts distribution plant built by Mopar, an OEM (official equipment manufacturer)
The huge number of available parts comes because Mopar seeks to improve by "understanding the DNA of each FCA brand," said Pietro Gorlier, head of parts and service for Mopar globally. "You cannot treat them the same. For Dodge, it might be what can we do to increase performance and for Ram truck, how people use it for work. And you can't put racing stripes on a Fiat."
About Topper Industrial
For more than twenty years, Topper Industrial, (www.TopperIndustrial.com) based just outside of Milwaukee, WI, has been a leader in the material handling equipment industry. The company's product roster features industrial carts, conveyors, lifts, lifts & tilts, shipping racks, containers, casters, and cart components. From mother-daughter carts to quad steer carts to tilt carts and rotate carts, Topper's material handling solutions make delivering material line side more effective through more efficient practices. Topper Industrial has a team of experienced professional experts able to assess and provide the right product for all material handling equipment requirements.
Topper Industrial is a proud member of MHI. The Topper Industrial client roster includes Anderson Windows, Detroit Diesel, Honda, Kia Motors, Ford, Chrysler, Aramark, Johnson Controls, Whirlpool, and Caterpillar. Follow on Twitter @TopperInd. Call 800-529-0909.
