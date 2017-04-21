Grooms of Grandeur | Gargee Designer's | Menswear by Ravi Gupta

By Ravi Gupta, Modern Menswear; check related video at youtube.com/watch?v=32CDP-mIgHs&feature=youtu.be

-- With experimentation being the mantra on every groom's mind, Gargee Designer's presents complete curated and stylized ensembles for the big fat Indian weddingsWhether it's wickedly coordinating with your blushing bride for the epic sangeet performance or adorning the most dashing and detailed attire for when you say your vows, rest assured the masterpieces that come out of GD's atelier will dress you the part.From exquisite and striking embellishment to luxe and subtle tonal embroidery with hints of Swarovski, every piece is crafted with immaculate attention to detail and reinterpreted for the 21st century groom. The colour palette that's stealing the spotlight ranges from cream to beige and gold flowing into mint greens, peach, deep maroon and midnight blue. The best part: you can synchronize the entire look with handsome accents like a contrasting pocket square, an elegant embroidered stole or customize your look with a matching safa or richly patterned shoes. And if you really want to be spoilt for choice, beyond the brand's range, indulge in their by appointment-only bespoke services to raise the bar of your sartorial quotient.Contact Us atGargee Designer'sShop No. 3, 4, 33 & 34Community Centre,New Friends Colony,New Delhi 110025P : +91-11-2692 2913E-mail : info@gargee.comVideo url: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=32CDP-mIgHs&feature=youtu.beWeb url-