 
News By Tag
* Grooms of Grandeur
* Ravi Gupta
* Gargee Designers
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Fashion
* More Industries...
News By Location
* New Delhi
  Delhi
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
27262524232221

Grooms of Grandeur | Gargee Designer's | Menswear by Ravi Gupta

By Ravi Gupta, Modern Menswear; check related video at youtube.com/watch?v=32CDP-mIgHs&feature=youtu.be
 
NEW DELHI, India - April 27, 2017 - PRLog -- With experimentation being the mantra on every groom's mind, Gargee Designer's presents complete curated and stylized ensembles for the big fat Indian weddings

Whether it's wickedly coordinating with your blushing bride for the epic sangeet performance or adorning the most dashing and detailed attire for when you say your vows, rest assured the masterpieces that come out of GD's atelier will dress you the part.

From exquisite and striking embellishment to luxe and subtle tonal embroidery with hints of Swarovski, every piece is crafted with immaculate attention to detail and reinterpreted for the 21st century groom. The colour palette that's stealing the spotlight ranges from cream to beige and gold flowing into mint greens, peach, deep maroon and midnight blue. The best part: you can synchronize the entire look with handsome accents like a contrasting pocket square, an elegant embroidered stole or customize your look with a matching safa or richly patterned shoes. And if you really want to be spoilt for choice, beyond the brand's range, indulge in their by appointment-only bespoke services to raise the bar of your sartorial quotient.

Contact Us at
Gargee Designer's
Shop No. 3, 4, 33 & 34
Community Centre,
New Friends Colony,
New Delhi 110025
P : +91-11-2692 2913
E-mail : info@gargee.com

Video url: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=32CDP-mIgHs&feature=youtu.be



Web url- http://gargee.com

Contact
Ravi Gupta
+91-11-2692 2913
info@gargee.com
End
Source:
Email:***@gargee.com
Tags:Grooms of Grandeur, Ravi Gupta, Gargee Designers
Industry:Fashion
Location:New Delhi - Delhi - India
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Gargee Designer’s News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 27, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share