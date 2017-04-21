News By Tag
We The Dreamers To Release Their Spectra Music Group Debut Single "Time" On Friday May 26th, 2017
We The Dreamers are releasing their Spectra Music Group debut single "Time" on Friday May 26th, 2017. Now available for pre-order worldwide, reserve your copy today!
We The Dreamers began as a solo endeavor for frontman Myke Wilken, who
founded the project in 2016. Gaining traction from the release of his debut single, "Wiser", Wilken decided to evolve the project into somethingbigger. After posting on a public Facebook group page for musician referrals, he connected with co-collaborator, Ethan Rose. A New York transplant, Rose found this to be an exciting opportunity to pursue his shared musical visions and goals with Wilken in the city of Angels.
A cup of hot cider and a jam session later, the two realized their undeniable music chemistry and made the decision to re-brand the project as a duo. Covering everything from the writing to the producing, engineering, and performing, We the Dreamers are a unique music partnership offering cinematic elements in their music to create a "Larger than life, sleepy mix of love inspired, electronic influenced song to help you feel that sensation of dreaming &/or flying."
We The Dreamer's new single "Time" is now available for pre-order on digital download sites worldwide. Pre-order "Time" on iTunes in the United States here:
https://itunes.apple.com/
The official website for We The Dreamers may be found at http://www.wethedreamersmusic.com
Follow We The Dreamers on Twitter @We_TheDreamers
The official website for Spectra Music Group may be found at http://www.spectramusicgroup.com
Follow Spectra Music Group on Twitter @spectramusicinc
For interviews or more information contact info@spectramusicgroup.com
