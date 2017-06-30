 
Spend a Happy Summer in a Luxury Resort in Boracay

Experience a fantastic getaway with an exciting summer package from the luxury resort, Discovery Shores Boracay.
 
 
Happy Summer 2017 at Discovery Shores Boracay
Happy Summer 2017 at Discovery Shores Boracay
 
BORACAY ISLAND, Philippines - April 27, 2017 - PRLog -- Pack your bags and head on to stunning Boracay Island this summer! There are many wonderful beach destinations in the Philippines, but Boracay is still among the top favorites of both local and foreign travelers. Apart from the crystalline waters and the powdery white sand of Boracay, there are definitely a lot of enjoyable activities and experiences to discover in the island. These fun activities can range from the classic island hopping, sunset sailing, snorkeling and paraw sailing to a number of more adventurous activities such as helmet diving, flyfishing, paddle surfing, parasailing, jet skiing, scuba diving, kite boarding and banana boating.

Plan an exciting escape at Discovery Shores Boracay. This summer, the luxury resort in Boracay is offering the Happy Summer package. Enjoy a special rate of PHP 14,500++ per night in a Junior Suite. The package is inclusive of a daily buffet breakfast for two at Sands Restaurant, an exquisite one-time dinner for two at Indigo Restaurant, a rejuvenating signature massage for two at Terra Wellness Spa, a relaxing en suite foot wash upon arrival plus round trip Caticlan Airport transfers. Terms and conditions apply. Minimum of 2 nights stay is required.

Booking and stay dates are until 30 June 2017 only!

Book this special deal using the promo code HAPPY at http://www.discoveryshoresboracay.com/special-offers/happ....

About Discovery Shores Boracay

Discovery Shores Boracay is an award-winning 87-suite luxury resort in Station 1 of White Beach. The beachfront property features the highly-acclaimed Terra Wellness Spa and well-loved restaurants Sands and Indigo. The resort is has been listed in Travel + Leisure Magazine's World's Best Hotels and is a regular awardee on TripAdvisor.

Discovery Shores Boracay is one of five properties of The Discovery Leisure Company's portfolio of distinctive hotels and resorts, and is a member of Preferred Hotels and Resorts Lifestyle Collection. Get updates through Discovery Shores Boracay's official website at http://discoveryshoresboracay.com.

