Construction Chemicals Market will reach $31.62 billion in 2017
Construction chemicals are the chemicals that are added to or on construction materials in order to enhance their performance and protect the construction from external environmental conditions and hazards. The market has grown significantly in recent years with growth in population and increasing urbanisation and is expected to show a rapid growth during the coming decade. This demand for construction chemicals is largely from countries such as China and India in the Asia-Pacific region and increasing usage across applications such as a major infrastructural projects as well as residential constructions is projected to drive the growth of construction chemicals market.
The global market for construction chemicals was dominated by the Asia-Pacific region in 2016 owing to the increasing urbanisation, growing and emerging economic improvement and high growth of the construction industry. Asia-Pacific is the largest and has always been a lucrative market for the cement and construction industries. It dominates the market sizes both by value and volume of construction chemicals. The global financial crisis affected the construction industry and thereby cement production in European countries. European economies are now in the recovery phase after economic slowdown of the 2008-2009. Europe stands at the second position after Asia-Pacific in world construction industry.
The global market for construction chemicals is expected to dominate by the concrete admixture. The concrete admixture type of construction chemicals is followed by the adhesive & sealants, which is the second-largest type of construction chemicals mainly carpet laying, ceramic tile, concrete, pipe, cements, countertop lamination, flooring underlayment, drywall lamination, HVAC, and so on.
This 150 page report contains 116 tables, charts and graphs that add visual analysis in order to explain developing trends within the construction chemicals. Visiongain provides forecasts for the period 2017 to 2027 in terms of value (US$) for the construction chemicals market. In addition, 4 submarkets are forecasted and analysed by visiongain over the period 2017 to 2027. The report also provides profiles of 9 leading companies operating within the market such as Arkema, BASF, etc.
Global Construction Chemicals Market 2017-2027: Forecasts By Type (Concrete Admixtures, Adhesive & Sealants, Asphalt Additives, Flame Retardants), By Region Plus Profiles of Top Companieswill be of value to current and future potential investors wanting to better understand the construction chemicals industry and its underlying dynamics, as well as companies and research centres who wish to broaden their knowledge of the construction chemicals market.
For sample pages and further information concerning the visiongain's report the construction chemicals Market Forecast 2017-2027 please visit https://www.visiongain.com/
