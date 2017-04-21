News By Tag
* Budget Hotels In Coimbatore
* Economy Hotels In Coimbatore
* Business Hotels In Coimbatore
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Coimbatore Based Budget Class Hotel RJ Grand Announces Great Discount Season
Economy Class Hotel in Coimbatore Hotel RJ Grand ties up with CouponBowl discount website to promote its discounts and offers
The multi-category discount site CouponBowl will display Hotel RJ Grand's various deals and offers in the relevant categories. All the relevant parties like Business Class customers, family/tourism customers, B2B entities such as Travel Agents, Event Managers and Educational Institutions can benefit from these attractive deals.
The main draw would be the Hotel's offer of Admission Centre for various Colleges and Schools who would consider a convenient spot in a commercial hub spot like R.S.Puram in Coimbatore would be an advantage for their student admission and enrollment drives. Though the modalities are being worked out now, surely the schemes will be a win-win for the Hotel and the Educational Institutions.
Further, there are irresistible offers for the hotel's two conference-cum-
The discount coupons and the coupon details can be availed through the website CouponBowl(dot)
More details on the promotional offers can be availed through email:hotelrjgrand@
Contact
Suresh
91-9585216000
***@gmail.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse