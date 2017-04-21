 
Coimbatore Based Budget Class Hotel RJ Grand Announces Great Discount Season

Economy Class Hotel in Coimbatore Hotel RJ Grand ties up with CouponBowl discount website to promote its discounts and offers
 
 
COIMBATORE, India - April 27, 2017 - PRLog -- Hotel RJ Grand, the Budget and Economy Class Hotel in the posh R.S.Puram locality in Coimbatore has tied up with CouponBowl (Coupon Directory of the Coimbatore based Digital Marketing firm EMART EVENTURES) to boost up its Summer 2017 sales. According to the plan, Hotel RJ Grand's offers will be promoted across Social Media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, YouTube and Blog websites.

The multi-category discount site CouponBowl will display Hotel RJ Grand's various deals and offers in the relevant categories. All the relevant parties like Business Class customers, family/tourism customers, B2B entities such as Travel Agents, Event Managers and Educational Institutions can benefit from these attractive deals.
The main draw would be the Hotel's offer of Admission Centre for various Colleges and Schools who would consider a convenient spot in a commercial hub spot like R.S.Puram in Coimbatore would be an advantage for their student admission and enrollment drives. Though the modalities are being worked out now, surely the schemes will be a win-win for the Hotel and the Educational Institutions.

Further, there are irresistible offers for the hotel's two conference-cum-banquet halls which are ideal for private family functions, birthday parties, product launches, special summer events, business meetings/luncheons, training sessions and Corporate mass recruitment drives.

The discount coupons and the coupon details can be availed through the website CouponBowl(dot)in and also using the hashtag # RJGrandOffers in Twitter and Facebook. The coupons are available in Online and Printable formats. The Online Coupons will have Coupon Codes which will have to be entered in booking/enquiry forms of the Hotel's various campaigns and promotional websites. The Printable Coupons can be downloaded and printed on a white sheet. The Printable Coupons can also be captured on a camera phone. These Printable Coupons have to be shown at the Reception Desk while checking and bill payment.

More details on the promotional offers can be availed through email:hotelrjgrand@gmail.com / phone: +91-422-2546000 / 2547000 / +91-9585 216 000.

