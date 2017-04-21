Musicnagari.com launched free music learning offer on every purchase from their ecomm protal

If playing guitar or any other musical instrument is hobby which you are not able to pursue yet, then you would not like to miss this offer at all

-- Since summer vacation has just started & you would be planning to add some cultural skills with your child, so try musicnagari.com to get best offer on musicMusicnagari.com has launched a unique scheme by focusing on youths & teen in this summer for music learning & playing.Musicnagari Entertainment Private limited is a one year old start-up based in Noida, Founded by Mr. Harsh Vardhan Sharma.since music is one common hobby across globe & with our belief every one of us want to learn musical instruments at early stage of life just as hobby but very few are even able to take next step further, as there are two different requirement for pursuing this hobby01. Getting a good music tutor with economical fees02. Getting a great instrument for playing music with in budgetSince this market is niche so it become expensive & cost initially some where around Rs.10,000 (Instrument+Music tutor fees) which every one can not afford, as there is no certainty that even you will follow this hobby ahead too, also it does not guarantee of a quality teachers,Musicnagari.com has come up with its solution by targeting initial music lovers & offering 1 month free music learning classes on your fist purchase from site, musicnagari.com is having more than 2500 products for 150+ brands on their web store from all national & international brands like fender, GC rich, granda, Gibson but their main focus remain on early stage music learners and facilitating them to take their first step.Currently musicnagari.com is offering this scheme in Delhi/NCR only & having tie up with more than 20 schools music schools, They are looking to have 20 more tie ups with music schools for giving them students, for first month musicnagari.com pay their customer fees from their accounts."We are looking ahead to launch this scheme in 5 more cities in next quarter based on customer response in Delhi/NCR, we keep testing a large segment of customer base here before serving the nations' being a musician I understand it very well that music is inner urge of every youth which does not comes out just because of its entry barriers" Says Harsh Vardhan Sharma Founder & CEO of musicnagari.com,Musicnagari.com is also launching its own live learning & musical networking platform soon which is again unique concept & much needed one for music lovers too, as currently no solution is available for same in market.Selling musical instruments online is really a though task because buyer always want to test the product first & then want to pay for same musicnagari.com has created a policy for checking instruments at your doorstep & then only pay, & what make it more lucrative that you can order multiple instruments from their web as COD & can keep one by returning all others after checking it.Well so do not think much about it further & just visit musicnagari.com to order your first musical instrument & avail free music learning offer