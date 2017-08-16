'Where to find the best journal for my paper?' New tool 'FindMyJournal' can help!

FindMyJournal, in beta, was developed by Enago in response to feedback from authors

-- Getting a research paper published can be a challenge. It's even more challenging when considering the risk of rejection that comes from submitting a paper to a journal that's not the right fit.For inexperienced authors, this is a particular pain point, leading to rejections, adding months to publication and slowing career progress. Nearly a third of Enago's clients struggle to decide which journal they should submit their paper to.Meanwhile, editors must sift through many out-of-scope papers when authors choose journals that are a poor match.Our role is to support authors by getting them published in the best possible journal as fast as possible and help journals sieve out manuscripts that do not match their scope of work with least effort.That's where the new FindMyJournal comes in.FindMyJournal uses a mathematical and objective algorithm to filter out journals indexed in SCOPUS that most closely match an author's subject and keywords. A list of 5 potential journals will be created for authors based on the filtering of an author's preferred criteria (such as Impact Factor, open-access options, etc.).At Enago, we receive feedback from over 60,000 authors each year. By listening to our authors, we are able to make continual improvements to our services, and design products from the vantage point of the people who will use them.Hearing of this need directly from the customer confirmed that we were on the right track and should build such a tool as soon as possible.