HMH's 2017 ATM the Most Successful Ever
The highlights of the show for the group included the appointment of a new CEO, launch of a new luxury brand as well as the addition of a superb property in Port Sudan.
Mr. Brett Schafer, Chief Executive Officer of Faisal Holding, stated, "Mr ATM 2017 was notable for us as we enter a new phase of growth and expansion. We were delighted to welcome to our team Mr Aboudi Asali as the Chief Executive Officer of HMH. Following this key development, we successfully launched a new luxury 5-star brand 'Bahi Hotels & Resorts' that is a fantastic addition to our impressive portfolio of existing brands serving varied market segments. Consolidating our presence in Sudan, where we have three well-established hotels in operation, we added EWA Port Sudan Hotel & Apartments that is expected to open by Q4 2017."
Over the years HMH has established a solid reputation as a fully integrated hotel management company. Elaborating on the group's success, Mr Ferghal Purcell, COO of HMH, stressed, "All brands under HMH are uniquely positioned to compete in an evolving business environment. We believe quality service and standards are more than ever critical to a brand's success and that's the strength of our hotels. The typical customer staying at any hotel today is looking for a great value and an enhanced-stay experience and that is guaranteed at every hotel under our banner."
About HMH
Founded in 2003 in Dubai, HMH – Hospitality Management Holding is a fully integrated hotel management company that prides itself for being one of the pioneers among local groups that are specialized in the dry segment. Being the largest operator in the sector within the region, HMH provides hotel owners and developers a broad spectrum of world-class management solutions with five distinct, yet complementary, hotel brands catering to varied market segments from luxury to budget. These include The Ajman Palace Hotel, Coral Hotels & Resorts, Corp Hotels, EWA Hotel Apartments and ECOS Hotels.
HMH's strategic expansion in the Middle East and North Africa has been successful in unlocking a world of opportunities while creating value for its stakeholders, associates, staff members and customers. The existing portfolio is located in some of the most desirable destinations across the MENA region, with a pipeline of hotels under development to grow HMH's regional footprint even further.
For more information about HMH please visit http://www.hmhhotelgroup.com
or https://www.hmhhotelgroup.com/
