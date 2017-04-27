News By Tag
5 fantastic attractions on the Suffolk coast
Great activities for all the family in Suffolk, whether you want to spend the day at a beach, seeing Africa's wild animals or visiting a stately home, there is something for everyone!
Pleasurewood Hills
Pleasurewood Hills is a fantastic family theme park. With lots to explore and keep you busy, there is a ride for everyone and fun for all the family. The excitement and thrill of going on rides never gets old and at the park you have so many to choose from, from rollercoasters that are fast and take to upside down to gentle, water river log flumes. For the members of the family looking for a slower ride, there are tea cups, a pirate ship, bumper cars and much more! If that wasn't enough, take a seat and watch the incredible sea lion and parrot shows.
Africa Alive!
Africa Alive! Is a dedicated conservation and animal welfare centre, the money spend on your entry fee is used to achieve the charity's goals, so you will not only be in for a great day, you will also be supporting a fantastic cause. While you are there you will see a great range of animals, learn about the care they need, what they eat and how the charity is supporting the breads. You can get up close with the lions, see zebras, giraffes and rhinos. If it is the smaller animals that you prefer, there are goats, rabbits, tortoises and much more!
Corton Woods
If you are looking for somewhere to go for a short walk and enjoy a picnic in the sunshine, Corton Woods Nature Reserve is the perfect place. With a range of trees and a variety of wildlife, there is lots to see, so relax and enjoy the nature around you.
Somerleyton Hall
A stunning example of a Tudor period style stately home, set in 5000 acres of rolling hills and unspoilt views, Somerleyton Hall is a great place to spend the day. The house is open to the public to look around the impressive rooms, furniture and artwork. The gardens, as you would expect, are well kept and beautiful, with a walled garden, a range of flowers, impressive trees and a maze which was planted in 1846.
The Broads
The Broads are the gem of the area, with 125 miles of waterways, stunning scenery and wildlife, they provide tranquillity and calm when you're on your holiday. There is fun to be had for all the family, whether you take a stroll through the woodlands, jump on your bikes or take a kayaking tour to explore the waterways, you will find delights and interests all throughout your journey.
