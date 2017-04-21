 
Industry News





Surgical Sutures and Staples Segment to Dominate Global Surgical Equipment Market by 2022

According to the report, the surgical sutures and stapling devices market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% during 2016–2022.
 
 
Surgical Equipment Market By Product Segments-Surg
 
BANGALORE, India - April 27, 2017 - PRLog -- Beige Market Intelligence, a premiere market research firm, has recently published a report on the Global Surgical Equipment Market – Strategic Assessment and Forecast 2017–2022.

According to the report, the surgical sutures and stapling devices market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% during 2016–2022.

The surgical sutures and staples segment dominated the overall surgical equipment market with more than 53% market share in 2016 due to the established adoption of these devices in hospitals and ASCs.

Increasing need for effective heal wounds is driving the demand for advanced surgical sutures in the market. For instance, in August 2016, Ethicon launched advanced suture portfolios such as Stratafix Spiral PDS Plus and Stratafix Spiral Monocryl Plus Knotless Tissue Control Devices in the US. These advanced surgical sutures transform the wound closure experience by offering unique advantages over traditional sutures.

Growing injuries worldwide is expected to drive the demand for surgical sutures and stapling devices. Further, increasing need for surgical staplers and sutures in various surgeries such as gastrointestinal, abdominal, gynecology, thoracic, dermatology, and other general surgeries is expected to drive the market growth. In addition, the growing advancement in technology is expected to drive the adoption rate of surgical sutures and staples.

The market research report provides a holistic view of the global surgical equipment market. Further, the 160-page report offers a detailed market size of handheld surgical equipment and electrosurgical equipment. It specifies various trends, drivers, and challenges to the surgical equipment market during the forecast period.

View Report:

http://www.beigemarketintelligence.com/reports/research-r...

About Beige Market Intelligence:

Beige Market Intelligence provides competitive and insightful business intelligence across various industry verticals. Our expertise and knowledge ensures that the analysis provided is comprehensive, detailed, and complete. The analysis helps our clients to make insightful decisions and devise marketing strategies for their businesses. The actionable insights delivered through our market research reports provide a comprehensive market analysis at every level of market segmentation in the industry.

Our team of experts ensure the analysis is not just analyzed and presented but also can be customized depending upon the client's requirement. When it comes to competitive intelligence, we ensure our clients do not look beyond us.

Our employment base is spread across the globe. Our analysts come with numerous quality reports and wide industry experience, which ensures understanding of the client's requirement and delivering high-quality research reports.

Source Link: http://www.beigemarketintelligence.com/news/press-release...

Source:
Email:***@beigemarketintelligence.com
Posted By:***@beigemarketintelligence.com
