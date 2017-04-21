News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Cosmeceuticals Market - Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2024
Cosmeceuticals Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2024
Download Exclusive PDF Brochure of This Report: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/
The cosmeceuticals market includes a large category of cosmetic products that have drug-like benefits. Varity of cosmeceuticals products available in the market include lip care, skincare, tooth whitening, hair care, injectable and others. The skincare segment holds a prominent share and is followed by hair care segment. In the skincare segment, anti-ageing products are most popular and hence, gross maximum revenue.
Get Exclusive Discount on this CMI Report: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/
Cosmeceuticals Market Outlook: Developed Regions Still Offer Lucrative Growth Opportunities
The global cosmeceuticals market is expected to witness strong growth over the forecast period, owing to rising consumer awareness regarding the benefits of cosmeceuticals. Among all regions, North America is projected to contribute the highest market share, followed by Europe throughout the forecast period. The well-developed healthcare infrastructure and high per capita income in the U.S., drives growth of the cosmeceuticals market size. The Asia Pacific market in cosmeceuticals is projected witness highest growth during the forecast period, due to large middle-aged population (the largest demographic group in the market) and increasing disposable income in this region. In Asia Pacific region, Japan is expected to contribute largest market share and to exhibit with highest growth, followed by China.
Increasing inclination towards maintaining personal aesthetics and increasing number of urban population together with rising consumer awareness related to benefits of cosmeceuticals
Integration of advanced technologies such as nanotechnology, plant stem cell technology, and the development of new active ingredients are spurring growth of the global cosmeceuticals market. Large middle age population and baby boomer generation are inclined towards maintaining their personal aesthetic appeal, in turn fueling growth of the global cosmeceuticals industry. Furthermore, development of new active ingredients will create opportunities for global market. A major factor that restraints growth of the cosmeceuticals market is growing consumer awareness related to harmful effects of ingredients used in cosmeceuticals.
In cosmeceuticals, only Federal Trade Commission (FTC) works to scrutinise any advertised claims of pharmaceutical products or scientific validity. Opportunities in cosmeceutical market development are those that provide protection of skin from radiation and also oxidant damage by non-irritating ingredients which improve skin appearance.
Browse Global Strategic Business Report: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/
Cosmeceuticals Market Taxonomy
On the basis of product type, the cosmeceuticals market is classified into:
· Skin Care
· Hair Care
· Injectable
· Cosmeceuticals Products
On the basis of ingredient, the cosmeceuticals market is classified into:
· Antioxidants
· Proteins
· Peptides
· Botanicals
· Moisturizers
Key players operating in the global cosmeceutical market include Croda International Plc, Bayer, Procter & Gamble, Beiersdor, Johnson & Johnson, Shiseido, Elementis, Unilever, L'Oréal, and Avon.
About Coherent Market Insights:
Coherent Market Insights is a prominent market research and consulting firm offering action-ready syndicated research reports, custom market analysis, consulting services, and competitive analysis through various recommendations related to emerging market trends, technologies, and potential absolute dollar opportunity.
Contact
Mr. Shah
12067016702
sales@coherentmarketinsights.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse