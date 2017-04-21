A leading display manufacturer has this week launched an acrylic light box range in a four standard sizes. The light boxes have previously been manufactured for leading High Street brands but are now available to buy online for the first time.

Mid West Displays launch LED light box range

Contact

Brett Sidaway / Mid West Displays

***@midwestdisplays.co.uk Brett Sidaway / Mid West Displays

End

-- Mid West Displays is one of the UK's leading acrylic display manufacturers and see the range as part of their expansion of product range that utilises their manufacturing expertise. The premium cast acrylic LED light box range is made at their Shrewsbury-base.The range is offered in four standard sizes:· 300mmx300mmx 100 mm· 300mm x300mm x 300mm· 500mm x 500mm x 100mm· 500mm x 500mm x 500mmBespoke sizes are also available. The company offers a standard turnaround of 7 days to include the addition of high quality graphics, branding & copy.Mid West Displays was formed in 2004 and is the leading manufacturer, supplier and installer of window & interior display products for the retail, property and exhibition sectors. Around 40 people are employed at their Shrewsbury HQ. They also fabricate bespoke and off-the-shelf acrylic products. They were acquired by Wrights Plastics Group in 2016.Further details can be found on their website www.midwestdisplays.co.uk