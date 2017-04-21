Brits don't know their rump from their brisket – research reveals our love of meat

Contact

-- Meat is on the menu four times a week for over a third of Brits, a new survey has found.A study* of 1,000 people saw 34% of Brits tucking into meat four times every week with a further fifth (20%) getting stuck in to up to six times per week. 7 per cent eat meat up to 10 times every week. 65% said that meat made up the main part of their regular diet.The research, by independent convenience retailer Nisa, also highlights the people of Bristol as top of the meat-eating food chain, with 53% eating meat up to four times a week. Hot on their heels with forks at the ready is Edinburgh (52%), Belfast (50%), Dublin (43%) and Newcastle/Manchester (36%).When it comes to knowing our meat, the majority of Brits are more interested in eating it than knowing where it is cut from with only half in the know when it comes to asking for different cuts of meat. 27% of Brits found themselves bottom of the class after admitting they don't know where a rump steak comes from. 62% are in the dark as to where a ribeye steak is from, 54% are clueless when it comes to sirloin and 73% unaware of where brisket belongs.Despite loving meat, two-thirds (66%) reported that they don't eat as much meat as they did five years ago with over a quarter (27%) scoffing more meat as part of their diet compared with five years ago.The survey also found that chicken is top of the chops, getting the thumbs up as the favourite type of meat from 40% followed by beef (35%), pork (10%), turkey (4%) and duck (3%).76% like to know where their meat comes from as it goes into their shopping bag with a further 47% refusing to eat it if they don't know its origin. 72% of Brits said they completely trust their local high street butcher.Almost three quarters (74%) think a meat based diet is healthy with almost two-thirds (62%) trying to go meat-free at least once a week. 7 out of 10 meat lovers think quality meat is too expensive.A quarter of Brits (27%) don't eat meat as regularly since the horse meat scandal in 2013 although 40% eat more than their parents. 60% of parents said that their children eat the same or more meat than them every week.And although 71% of meat eaters said they enjoy tucking into a vegetarian dish, over two-thirds would find it hard to give up meat for a longer period.Commenting on the research Kim Brown, head of fresh, frozen and DTS at Nisa Retail Limited, said: "Our research highlights that Brits love their meat but changes in diet, scares over quality and scandals in recent years have affected meat eating habits."The UK and Ireland's biggest meat eaters (by city):1) Bristol 53%2) Edinburgh 52%3) Belfast 50%4) Dublin 43%5) Newcastle/Manchester 36%6) Liverpool/Glasgow 34%7) Norwich 33%8) Sheffield 32%9) Nottingham 30%10) London 29%EndsNotes to editors:*research carried out in February 2017 by independent consumer research specialists The Leadership Factor amongst a nationally representative sample of 1,000 UK adults.Nisa Retail Limited: Nisa, a £1.3bn turnover business which supports independent retailers across the UK, represents almost 1,300 registered shareholders operating over 3,500 stores. It provides flexible support by enabling them to trade under their own fascia, to join the ever expanding Nisa symbol group or to choose the new alternative fascia, Loco.