Global Activated Carbon Market worth 5.1 Billion USD by 2021
The Global Activated Carbon Market reached $2.7 billion in 2015, and further it is expected to $5.1 billion in 2021 with a CAGR (2016 to 2021) of 11.5%.
The global market for activated carbon has been growing at a considerable rate with water treatment, air and gas filtration, food and beverage, pharmaceutical, and automotive end-user industries over the past five-years. The market for activated carbon used in air and gas treatment applications is expected to grow at a faster rate due to tightening government regulations. The Asia-Pacific region dominates the activated carbon market globally followed by North America and Europe. The opportunities for regeneration of activated carbon are further driving the activated carbon market worldwide.
To assess the market, activated carbon is divided into three major types – powdered activated carbon (PAC), granular activated carbon (GAC) and other activated carbon such as extruded activated carbon (EAC) or palletized activated carbon, beaded activated carbon, polymer activated carbon, activated carbon fiber and honeycomb activated carbon. Activated carbon is a type of adsorbent made from coconut shells, coal, peat, sand, bamboo and wood. Activated carbons manufactured from coconut shells are mainly in powdered and granular forms, while those from coal are commonly in powdered, granular and extruded forms and those manufactured from wood are majorly powdered form. Activated carbon has a porous structure with a wide surface area where all contaminants are adsorbed Application of activated carbons in various industries to reduce the level of contaminants and impurities as well as to meet the regulatory standards for pure air and water is driving the global market for activated carbon.
Apart from this, activated carbon is used for decolorization and deodorization of food and beverages; purification of vitamins and antibiotics;
Scarcity of raw material and increasing concerns over supply chain, the activated carbon market is currently facing pricing issues; however, the market for activated carbon is on rise due to its extensive use in liquid phase and gas phase applications.
The major players in activated carbon market are Calgon Carbon Corp., Cabot Corp., Haycarb PLC, MeadWestvaco, Osaka Gas Co. Ltd., Kuraray Co. Ltd. and Evoqua Water Technologies LLC.
The primary objective of this report is to offer an up-to-date analysis of current market size, drivers, challenges, and trends in the global activated carbon market. The objective of this research report is to measure the estimated impact of both internal and external forces that are affecting the global activated carbon market currently and that will affect the industry for the next five-years.
