Dr. Stephanie Demperio with NERA Economic Consulting to Speak at TKG Event

 
 
NEW YORK - April 27, 2017 - PRLog -- The Knowledge Group/The Knowledge Congress Live Webcast Series, the leading producer of regulatory focused webcasts, has announced today that Dr. Stephanie Demperio, Senior Consultant, NERA Economic Consulting Research will speak at The Knowledge Group's webcast entitled: "Reasonable Royalty in Patent Damages: What You Need to Know in 2017 LIVE Webcast." This event is scheduled for May 2, 2017 from 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm (ET).

For further details, please visit:

https://theknowledgegroup.org/event-homepage/?event_id=2171

About Dr. Stephanie Demperio

Dr. Demperio conducts economic research and analysis in the areas of antitrust, intellectual property economics, commercial damages, public health and policy, and business valuation. In intellectual property, Dr. Demperio has expertise in calculating lost profits and reasonable royalty damages in cases involving patent, copyright, trademark, and trade secret infringement. Her project experience spans a wide variety of industries including agricultural products, apparel, auto parts, chemicals, paper products, telecommunications, food products, and pharmaceuticals. She has supported clients in matters brought before courts and government authorities in the US, Canada, Australia, and the UK.

About NERA Economic Consulting

NERA Economic Consulting (www.nera.com) is a global firm of experts dedicated to applying economic, finance, and quantitative principles to complex business and legal challenges. For over half a century, NERA's economists have been creating strategies, studies, reports, expert testimony, and policy recommendations for government authorities and the world's leading law firms and corporations. We bring academic rigor, objectivity, and real world industry experience to bear on issues arising from competition, regulation, public policy, strategy, finance, and litigation.

NERA's clients value our ability to apply and communicate state-of-the-art approaches clearly and convincingly, our commitment to deliver unbiased findings, and our reputation for quality and independence. Our clients rely on the integrity and skills of our unparalleled team of economists and other experts backed by the resources and reliability of one of the world's largest economic consultancies. With its main office in New York City, NERA serves clients from more than 25 offices across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific.

Event Synopsis:

Section 284 of the US Patent Code mandates that a patentee is entitled to royalty damages for an infringement had there been an infringement suit or none. The minimum grant that the claimant can recover if there had been no suit is the royalty that it and the infringer have agreed upon. Furthermore, in an event where the patentee cannot prove any actual damages, he is still entitled of the said mandate given that the court has assessed the infringing sales. This class is called "reasonable royalty damages."

However, some consider the terminology as confusing and misleading. Questions arise as to the "reasonability" of reasonable royalty. In addition, while the Federal Circuit has approved two approaches – the Hypothetical Negotiation and the Analytical Approach – it has stressed that there is no single way to determine reasonable royalty damages.

On a lighter note, however, possible approaches which were not explicitly approved by the Federal Circuit such as Rule of Thumb, Established Royalty for the Patent, Many Licenses in a Small Range of Rates, and Cost Savings have already been used in some cases.

In this two-hour LIVE Webcast, a panel of key thought leaders organized by The Knowledge Group will provide the audience with an in-depth discussion of the Reasonable Royalty in Patent Damages. Speakers will also help them understand the potential and the approved approaches in determining reasonable royalty damages in patent infringements.

Some of the major topics that will be covered in this course are:

§  Overview of Reasonable Royalty

§  U.S. And Canadian Law Compared and Contrasted

§  Hypothetical Negotiation

§  Institutional Effects on Calculations

§  Extraterritoriality Issues

§  Apportionment Analysis

§  FRAND Compliance

About The Knowledge Group/The Knowledge Congress Live Webcast Series

The Knowledge Group was established with the mission to produce unbiased, objective, and educational live webinars that examine industry trends and regulatory changes from a variety of different perspectives. The goal is to deliver a unique multilevel analysis of an important issue affecting business in a highly focused format. To contact or register to an event, please visit: http://theknowledgegroup.org/
