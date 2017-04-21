News By Tag
Shelly D. Irvine with FTI Consulting to Speak at The Knowledge Group's Event
About Shelly D. Irvine
Shelly Irvine is a senior managing director in the FTI Forensic and Litigation Consulting practice and is based in San Francisco. Ms. Irvine has 20 years of experience consulting with clients and counsel regarding intellectual property matters in a wide range of industries. Ms. Irvine is focused exclusively on clients who have intellectual property needs, both within litigation as well as clients who require intellectual asset management or valuation services. As it relates to litigation, Ms. Irvine has assessed and quantified patent, copyright and trademark infringement damages on many occasions. Her larger experience spans many industries including telecommunications, life sciences, semiconductor, satellite communications, computer software and hardware, retail and manufacturing.
About FTI Consulting
The Intellectual Property group at FTI Consulting consists of a prestigious, multi-disciplinary team of highly trained professionals distributed globally that can provide an unmatched breadth of in-depth consulting and expert witness assistance to corporations and their counsel across the entire intellectual property lifecycle. We work cohesively with counsel and clients to develop solid and defensible damages analyses and strategies. We offer our clients a unique insight into the litigation process from a damages perspective including early case assessment, discovery assistance, 30(b)(6) accounting and financial witness deposition support, settlement strategies, trial preparation and trial testimony. FTI Consulting has broad expertise relating to patent, trademark, trade secret, copyright and other forms of intellectual property issues such as:
§ Dispute Resolution (including damage assessments and financial analyses)
§ Valuations
§ Technology and Intellectual Property Management services
§ Royalty Compliance
§ Intellectual Property and Brand Protection
§ Brand Development and Market and Consumer Demand Analyses
Event Synopsis:
Section 284 of the US Patent Code mandates that a patentee is entitled to royalty damages for an infringement had there been an infringement suit or none. The minimum grant that the claimant can recover if there had been no suit is the royalty that it and the infringer have agreed upon. Furthermore, in an event where the patentee cannot prove any actual damages, he is still entitled of the said mandate given that the court has assessed the infringing sales. This class is called "reasonable royalty damages."
However, some consider the terminology as confusing and misleading. Questions arise as to the "reasonability"
On a lighter note, however, possible approaches which were not explicitly approved by the Federal Circuit such as Rule of Thumb, Established Royalty for the Patent, Many Licenses in a Small Range of Rates, and Cost Savings have already been used in some cases.
In this two-hour LIVE Webcast, a panel of key thought leaders organized by The Knowledge Group will provide the audience with an in-depth discussion of the Reasonable Royalty in Patent Damages. Speakers will also help them understand the potential and the approved approaches in determining reasonable royalty damages in patent infringements.
Some of the major topics that will be covered in this course are:
§ Overview of Reasonable Royalty
§ U.S. And Canadian Law Compared and Contrasted
§ Hypothetical Negotiation
§ Institutional Effects on Calculations
§ Extraterritoriality Issues
§ Apportionment Analysis
§ FRAND Compliance
About The Knowledge Group/The Knowledge Congress Live Webcast Series
The Knowledge Group was established with the mission to produce unbiased, objective, and educational live webinars that examine industry trends and regulatory changes from a variety of different perspectives. The goal is to deliver a unique multilevel analysis of an important issue affecting business in a highly focused format. To contact or register to an event, please visit: http://theknowledgegroup.org/
