Open Archive Files with a New Windows Tool TC4Shell
Computer history gave birth to hundreds of archive formats, and dozens of them are still widely in use. While an operating system supports the most common formats by default, the majority of less popular archive types require a corresponding third-party tool to work with files inside such archives.
TC4Shell is a successful attempt to almost completely eliminate the borderland between archived files and files in a normal folder. The program integrates to Windows Explorer and allows a user to open any supported archives like a folder using the same accustomed ways: context menus, file open dialogs or navigation in Windows Explorer. This allows to view, edit or run any files compressed to the archive like they are not.
TC4Shell supports over 40 file formats including popular 7-Zip, RAR and ISO formats, but also understands many archives types that only computer historians know about (ARJ, or UUE). The tool also turns 15+ disk image formats (ISO, IMG and others) to folders, supports Windows, Linux and MacOS executables and self-extracting archives, and reads a dozen of media containers such as CHM or SWF files.
TC4Shell is helpful for any home or office computers. And it is free. Transparent archive operations, quick preview of archive contents, automated work with password-protected archives and sending compressed files by e-mail – the functionality of this free tool exceeds its price by far.
Pricing and availability
TC4Shell is a free application for Windows XP or higher. The program supports both 32-bit and 64-bit systems.
Dec Software develops software solutions since 2014. TC4Shell is the first publically available product of the company.
