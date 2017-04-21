News By Tag
How to Measure Capital Growth Accurately
These figures measure the change in the property type sold between two time frames and are usually influenced by the property age including development sites, new stock versus older resales, renovation activity, location and the quality of housing, out of line sales like divorces and even sales which have not happened in the suburb at all. Anybody can access this information quickly and for free.
According to Matusik, to understand capital growth, one must investigate resales. As mentioned above, townhouses and units in Bellbird Park have 14 properties resold in 2016 with an annual average capital growth of only 1.5%. The median capital growth was only 1.1% per annum, not 93%.
Six of the 14 resales were sold for a loss. The highest annual capital growth of the resales was 9.4% and the lowest was -4.5% last year. The properties which were held for less than 10 years saw little capital growth.
There should be a standard industry measure to judge capital growth. Other investment types have checks and balances and the property industry should have that as well. Capital growth should be based on resale analysis that compare the same property excluding significant renovations.
Capital gain is the profit on the sale of the property, minus all expenses incurred. Capital growth, on the other hand, is the increase in value of the same property over time.
