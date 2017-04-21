IMGN.PRO and Logic Artists announce the historical RPG Expeditions: Viking will be released today!
Publisher IMGN.PRO and indie studio Logic Artists announce that Expeditions: Viking will be available online and in stores today. Cenega, IMGN.PRO's distribution partner, is responsible for physical copies in Poland.
Expeditions: Viking
BIELSKO-BIAłA, Poland - April 27, 2017 - PRLog -- IMGN.PRO and Logic Artists are pleased to confirm that the much-anticipated title Expeditions: Viking releases today worldwide! The turn-based tactical RPG combines a historically authentic CRPG setting with a deep, skills-focused tactical combat system.
Logic Artists CEO Ali Emek is very excited about the release of the game:
"After more than two years of development, we are very excited to release and share Expeditions: Viking with the public! Hopes are high at the studio as we make our final release preparations, and we look forward to the player feedback on the forums and the reviews to come.
We have been lucky to have the support of a loyal and passionate community over these years, and we look forward to the years to come where we will grow together as one. We extend our great thanks to everyone who offered their time to be a part of our closed beta program and to those who have already volunteered to make fan translations so that Expeditions: Viking can be even more accessible to our audience worldwide."
To celebrate the launch, Expeditions: Viking will be available on Steam with a 10% week-one discount!
Expeditions: Viking will cost $29.99 / €29.99 / £24.99. But there's more! IMGN.PRO and Logic Artists also has The Deluxe Edition to offer, which includes a digital artbook, the original soundtrack by award-winning composer Knut Avenstroup Haugen (Age of Conan, Lords of the Fallen), and the Blood-Ice DLC, all for the price of $34.99 / €34.99 / £28.99.
Expeditions: Viking is the highly anticipated sequel to Logic Artists' PC debut title Expeditions: Conquistador. In Expeditions: Viking, you take on the role of the chief of a modest Norse village. Consolidate your power as your neighbors plot against you, and cross the sea to explore the kingdoms of the British Isles where wealth and power await. Launch raids to plunder monasteries and villages, or establish trade routes and political alliances on your adventures throughout the Norse lands and beyond. This second installment to the Expeditions series takes you to the dawn of the Viking Age where you must carve your name into the annals of history. Trader or tyrant? You decide.
Expeditions: Viking releases for Windows PC today, April 27th, 2017, and will be available on Steam, GOG, GamersGate, Humble Store, and in selected stores worldwide. Polish publisher IMGN.PRO and distribution partner Cenega are responsible for retail distribution of the game.
More information about the game can be found on the official website (www.expeditionsseries.com), the game's Steam page (http://store.steampowered.com/app/445190/), and on the Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/ExpeditionsSeries/) and Twitter (https://twitter.com/ExpeditionsGame) profiles.
About Logic Artists
Logic Artists is an independent game development studio located in Copenhagen, Denmark. They develop games for PC and mobile devices. The studio was founded in 2011 by a group of students at the IT University of Copenhagen. Logic Artists has come a long way since its humble beginnings. With a successful Kickstarter campaign under their belt, they have published a mobile game for Windows Phone 7 as well as two PC titles: Strategy RPG Expeditions: Conquistador (2013) and spy thriller Clandestine (2015). The team continues to grow and is currently working on Expeditions: Viking – the sequel to Expeditions: Conquistador. http://www.logicartists.com/
About IMGN.PRO
IMGN.PRO is a global publisher and developer of video games with its headquarters in Bielsko-Biała, Poland. The team consists of highly qualified experts with over a decade of experience in the gaming industry. http://www.imgn.pro/