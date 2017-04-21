News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Global Building Maintenance Services Market
Bharat Book Bureau provides the report on "Global Building Maintenance Services Market" Report Studies the maintenance services and analyzes the market development and forecast in other Country.
Sodexo
Compass Group
CBRE
ISS
Cushman & Wakefield
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
EU
Japan
China
India
Southeast Asia
Market segment by Type, Building Maintenance Services can be split into
Landscaping
Interior Building Cleaning
Pest Control
Exterior Building Cleaning
Street and Parking Lot Cleaning and Maintenance
Swimming Pool Cleaning
Others
Market segment by Application, Building Maintenance Services can be split into
Residential Building
Commercial Building
Public Building
To Report Read at: https://www.bharatbook.com/
Related Report: https://www.bharatbook.com/
About Bharat Book Bureau:
Bharat Book Bureau is the leading market research information provider for market research reports, company profiles, industry analysis, country reports, business reports, newsletters and online databases Bharat Book Bureau provides over a million reports from more than 400 publishers around the globe. We cover sectors starting from Aeronautics to Zoology.
In case the reports don't match your requirement then we can do a specialized Custom Research for you. Our multifarious capabilities, cross-sector expertise and detailed knowledge of various markets, put us in a unique position to take up Custom Research demands of yourself.
Contact us at
Bharat Book Bureau
Tel: +91 22 27810772 / 27810773
Email: poonam@bharatbook.com
Our Blog: https://www.bharatbook.com/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/
LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/
Media Contact
Sandhya Nair
+91 22 27810772/ 27810773
***@bharatbook.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse