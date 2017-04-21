Country(s)
Winners Announced at the 13th Annual Global ETF Awards® Dinner
Awards given out in 22 categories for outstanding achievements in the Global ETP Industry
Kathleen H. Moriarty recipient of the Nate Most Greatest Contributor to the ETF Marketplace Award
NEW YORK & FRANKFURT, Germany - April 27, 2017 - PRLog -- The 13th Global ETF Awards® dinner held by US based Exchangetradefunds.com was a great success. Global ETF professionals gathered to attend the afternoon workshop and awards presentation in New York City at Convene, 237 Park Avenue on April 20, 2017.
The event began with an afternoon workshop that targeted the issues and challenges that currently affect the ETP marketplace. Some of the topics included Smart Beta and Actively-managed ETFs risks and benefits, market liquidity, the indexing landscape, efficient portfolio construction, regulation, technology and the impact on product development and growth.
Speakers included: Mike Castino, ETF and UIT Business Development, U.S. BanCorp Fund Services, LLC, Dodd Kittsley, CFA, Director, DAVIS ADVISORS Michael Krause, President, AltaVista Research Mike Venuto, CIO, Toroso Investments, Rod Jones, Head of North America, STOXX Samuel Masucci, CEO & Founder, ETF Managers Group Rory Riggs, CEO, Founder SYNTAX, Coen van Sevenhoven, Co-Managing Director and Head of Trading, Flow Traders US LLC Bibb Strench, Partner, THOMPSON HINE and Scott P. Szever, Director of Exchange Traded Products, New York Stock Exchange.
The agenda is available for viewing at www.globaletfawards.com.
The Workshop concluded with a cocktail reception prior to the awards dinners.
The 13th Global ETF Awards® winners were based on over 1,250 votes cast from the international ETP Marketplace and statistical data provided by Deutsche Bank, Fact Set and XTF Inc.
Prior to the awards ceremony, Arlene C. Reyes, COO of Exchangetradedfunds.com did a presentation of Formidable Women of Wall Street which highlighted the history of American women in finance.
Kathy Cuocolo, CPA, President, Syntax LLC presented the Nate Most Greatest Contributor to the ETF Marketplace Award to Kathleen H. Moriarty.
A few of the winners of the 13th Annual Global ETF Awards include: Best Service Provider Award -The Americas-Bank of New York Mellon. State Street Fund Services (Ireland) Limited and State Street won for Best Service Provider Europe & Asia Pacific. SPDR and iShares for Most Recognized ETF Brand-The Americas. In Europe-db x-trackers and Lyxor for Most Recognized ETF Brand and the winner for Asia-Pacific was China AMC. Most Innovative ETF Product Award-Americas-
A complete list of the winners of the 13th Annual Global ETF Awards® are posted on www.globaletfawards.com.
Platinum sponsors of the 13th Annual Global ETF Awards Dinner® and Workshop include ETF Managers Group, Flow Traders, and Syntax. Gold sponsors include BNY Mellon, New York Stock Exchange, Thompson Hine, and U.S. Bancorp Fund Services. Dinner sponsors include Stoxx, Jane Street, among others.
The 13th Annual ETF Global Awards Dinner® & Workshop was hosted and organized by Exchangetradedfunds.com and coordinated by the Optimal Networking Event, LLC.
