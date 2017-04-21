News By Tag
VLYCC Introduces All-New Package For Luxury Birthday Party Yacht
Vancouver Legend Yacht & Car Club (VLYCC), known as one of Vancouver's finest luxury-yacht charter company serving Vancouver and surrounding areas
During the birthday party cruise, the group of friends and relatives can soak up the sun, or dance the night away to the tunes played by great DJs, a full bar, and lots of interesting people to meet for a unique party on the river. With eye captivating views in the backdrop of famous skyscrapers and memorials, the yacht is a great alternative to booking a landlocked venue for your birthday. VLYCC's professional crew will host, organize and manage every detail of your event. In addition, their yachts also have executive chef on board to prepare fresh locally sourced food for your event-specific needs.
Aside from the event celebrations, your guests can embark upon a snorkeling or diving adventure in this underwater paradise filled with dive sites known throughout the world. Guests can even enjoy whale watching from the water. The luxury birthday party yacht in Vancouver also allows you to wake up your angling spirits. Under the guidance of well-experienced crew, catch some trophies and get your picture clicked. Nothing is more fun than a world-class fishing experience that can be enjoyed with friends
A senior official from the PR Department of VLYCC commented, "Guests can celebrate life's milestone event by sailing over the majestic waters on one of our beautiful luxury birthday party yacht in Vancouver at an affordable price. No matter you wish to host a small cocktail party cruise for friends or host a family get-together on your birthday, we will offer you the luxurious yacht that's just right for you – with delicious full-service food and 5-star service to complete the celebrations."
Along with the first-class treatment and a wide range of accommodation, they also provide catering services and live entertainment facility upon your request. To give your event extra sparkle, great entertainment, decoration and food options are also offered to make your birthday cruise perfect in every way.
To book your birthday party yacht charter, contact Vancouver Legend Yacht & Car Club at 1.778.379.3686 or visit http://vancouverlegendyacht.com/
ABOUT VANCOUVER LEGEND YACHT
Since operations started decades ago, Vancouver Legend Yacht's staff members have made it their mission to be the best charter company in the world. It is not only a pleasure to provide you with the best product and service, it is their company's standard and personal commitment to their guests. The luxury birthday party yacht in Vancouver feature live, on board entertainment and an international buffet dinner that caters specifically to the needs of the private corporate event. We are very aware that company confidence is the #1 factor in determining who you will holiday with.
http://www.vancouverlegendyacht.com/
CONTACT INFORMATION
Address:
#180-510 Nicola Street,
Vancouver, BC,
Canada V6G 3J7
• Phone: 1.778.379.3686
• Fax: 1.778.379.3687
• Email: info@vlycc.com
Contact
Vancouver Legend Yacht & Car Club
17783793686
***@vlycc.com
