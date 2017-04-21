Supergeo's New Reseller Program Provides More Flexibility

With the release of SuperGIS 10 series, Supergeo is adjusting the strategy in the global GIS market, which includes a brand-new program called Silver Reseller.

-- With the release of SuperGIS 10 series, Supergeo is adjusting the strategy and strengthening its influence for the global GIS market. Besides providing more product resources and investing more in online marketing, Supergeo has released a brand-new reseller program, aiming to expand the network and to increase the market share.The new choice is called Silver Reseller. Comparing to Supergeo's Platinum Reseller or Gold Reseller, it is more suitable for companies focusing on spatial data collection and field surveying. To become a Supergeo's Silver Reseller, the applicant only has to purchase a certain quantity of SuperPad or SuperSurv at once, and then Supergeo will help you complete the contract and related procedures. There are several privileges for being an official reseller of Supergeo, which includes buying products at discount prices, accessing marketing materials, getting technical support with priority, making suggestions for product development, and the right to reserve products for specified customers. Of course, for a higher level reseller, the commitment provided by Supergeo will be more comprehensive and cover more items. For example, the Platinum Reseller can exclusively resell SuperGIS products within an appointed country as well as have greater discount rate and even faster technical support. Also, the Platinum Reseller can build up its second-tier dealer network.For all partners, Supergeo has recently launched a series of courses to train the tech supports. After finishing the courses and exams, certificates will be issued by Supergeo for qualified trainees, which will ensure customers could get instant support from Supergeo's local partners. Besides, there are training courses for sales to know the edges of SuperGIS products and start the business in a faster way.Now, Supergeo is actively seeking potential partners in Southeast Asia, Eastern Europe, Latin America, and North America. Supergeo believes the companies in these regions, especially those who already have experiences and customer base in the geospatial industry, will achieve great success by selling the highly competitive SuperGIS products.Contact Supergeo for more info:Download SuperGIS products for evaluation:Supergeo Technologies Inc. is a leading global provider of GIS software and solutions. Since the establishment, Supergeo has dedicated to providing state-of-the-art geospatial technologies and comprehensive services for customers around the world. Our vision is to help everybody gain geographic insights with practical, professional, and affordable GIS software and create a better future.Supergeo develops desktop, mobile, and server GIS software, which can efficiently help users to collect, manage, and publish spatial data in one single platform.