 
News By Tag
* Skin Tightening Treatment
* Non-surgical Facelift
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Beauty
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Mumbai
  Maharashtra
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
27262524232221


Paper on non-surgical body tightening published in top international by Dermatologistmumbai.com

The world renowned team of Dermatologists and aesthetic surgeons from Dermatologistmumbai.com has done it yet again.
 
 
Dermatologist Mumbai
Dermatologist Mumbai
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Skin Tightening Treatment
Non-surgical Facelift

Industry:
Beauty

Location:
Mumbai - Maharashtra - India

Subject:
Services

MUMBAI, India - April 27, 2017 - PRLog -- The world renowned team of Dermatologists and aesthetic surgeons from Dermatologistmumbai.com has done it yet again. Dr. Rinky Kapoor, Dr. Debraj Shome and Dr. Anima Rajan, whose contributions to the field of dermato-surgery and related research have been appreciated by the medical community across the board, have recently collaborated to publish yet another highly informative paper in a top international medical journal. Their research submission on the topic - "Use of a novel combined radiofrequency and ultrasound device for lipolysis, skin tightening and to treat cellulite" has been published in the March edition of the "Journal for Cosmetic and Laser Therapy" on the website of "Taylor and Francis Online". If you are associated with this field or are looking to make a career for yourself in cosmetology, you will definitely benefit from the interesting insights that this elite team of doctors has presented in this paper.

Dr. Rinky Kapoor and Dr. Debraj Shome are award winning cosmetic dermatologist and aesthetic facial surgeon from India with expertise in a wide range of medical specialisations including laser therapy, aesthetic dermatology, non-surgical skin rejuvenation treatments and scar removal solutions. They are currently based in Mumbai and are working as a part of the top medical team at Dermatologistmumbai.com.

In a recent interview, the PR representative from Dermatologistmumbai.com said, "Skin tightening and body contouring solutions have been gaining widespread demand in India and across the world. The paper published recently by our team of doctors focuses on the use of a novel radiofrequency and ultrasound workstation for lipolysis, management of skin laxity as well as cellulite and circumference reduction. Our research efforts found the treatments to be safe and effective in resolving the issue of excess subcutaneous fat deposits. The views of the medical community on the same are welcome and eagerly awaited."

This elite team of doctors has many notable achievements to its credit. Dr. Kapoor and Dr. Shome are co-founders and current Heads of different departments at the Esthetic Clinic. They have also been pioneers in their respective fields and offer safe and highly effective treatment solutions for all kinds of skin, hair and nail related issues along with aesthetic facial treatments.

For more information and to get regular updates about the field of cosmetic dermatology and aesthetic surgery, you are welcome to visit the website http://dermatologistmumbai.com

About Dermatologistmumbai.com

Dr. Rinky Kapoor, an internationally renowned dermatologist in India and Dr. Debraj Shome is considered as one of the top aesthetic facial surgeons in the world. Together, they have co-founded The Esthetic Clinic - some of the best centres in the world for cosmetic surgery and skin care. The clinic has treated patients from around the world for various skin conditions and surgeries.

Media Contact
Dermatologist Mumbai
9594553589
***@gmail.com
End
Source:Dermatologist Mumbai
Email:***@gmail.com
Tags:Skin Tightening Treatment, Non-surgical Facelift
Industry:Beauty
Location:Mumbai - Maharashtra - India
Subject:Services
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Press Release Company PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 27, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share