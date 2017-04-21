Paper on non-surgical body tightening published in top international by Dermatologistmumbai.com

The world renowned team of Dermatologists and aesthetic surgeons from Dermatologistmumbai.com has done it yet again.

Dr. Rinky Kapoor, Dr. Debraj Shome and Dr. Anima Rajan, whose contributions to the field of dermato-surgery and related research have been appreciated by the medical community across the board, have recently collaborated to publish yet another highly informative paper in a top international medical journal. Their research submission on the topic - "Use of a novel combined radiofrequency and ultrasound device for lipolysis, skin tightening and to treat cellulite" has been published in the March edition of the "Journal for Cosmetic and Laser Therapy" on the website of "Taylor and Francis Online". If you are associated with this field or are looking to make a career for yourself in cosmetology, you will definitely benefit from the interesting insights that this elite team of doctors has presented in this paper.Dr. Rinky Kapoor and Dr. Debraj Shome are award winning cosmetic dermatologist and aesthetic facial surgeon from India with expertise in a wide range of medical specialisations including laser therapy, aesthetic dermatology, non-surgical skin rejuvenation treatments and scar removal solutions. They are currently based in Mumbai and are working as a part of the top medical team at Dermatologistmumbai.com.In a recent interview, the PR representative from Dermatologistmumbai.com said, "Skin tightening and body contouring solutions have been gaining widespread demand in India and across the world. The paper published recently by our team of doctors focuses on the use of a novel radiofrequency and ultrasound workstation for lipolysis, management of skin laxity as well as cellulite and circumference reduction. Our research efforts found the treatments to be safe and effective in resolving the issue of excess subcutaneous fat deposits. The views of the medical community on the same are welcome and eagerly awaited."This elite team of doctors has many notable achievements to its credit. Dr. Kapoor and Dr. Shome are co-founders and current Heads of different departments at the Esthetic Clinic. They have also been pioneers in their respective fields and offer safe and highly effective treatment solutions for all kinds of skin, hair and nail related issues along with aesthetic facial treatments.For more information and to get regular updates about the field of cosmetic dermatology and aesthetic surgery, you are welcome to visit the websiteDr. Rinky Kapoor, an internationally renowned dermatologist in India and Dr. Debraj Shome is considered as one of the top aesthetic facial surgeons in the world. Together, they have co-founded The Esthetic Clinic - some of the best centres in the world for cosmetic surgery and skin care. The clinic has treated patients from around the world for various skin conditions and surgeries.