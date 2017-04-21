Ecosmob Announced Mobile App Development for Travel Industry

Ecosmob Technologies, a mobile app development service provider, take one step forward to help the travel industry to take benefit out of the mobile apps.

-- Being a leading app development company, Ecosmob Technologies are into web and mobile app development for many years. They have served various industries like healthcare, finance, automotive, entertainment, etc. This shows their experience, expertise and excellence in developing mobile apps. Using these 3 Es, they now, confidentially enters in the travel industry for mobile app development.More than 80% of the world population uses smartphones for their daily internet surfing whether it's a movie, shopping items or their next vacation trip. This shows the importance of creating a mobile application for the travel industry.Considering the travel-geeks around the world, there can lot more happen with the mobile apps while planning a vacation. Following are the features one can find in the travel mobile apps:• Air, railway and bus ticket booking• Renting a bike or a car• Holiday packages including hotel booking, airport transfers, etc.• Payment gateway, CMS, API and control panel integrations• And, many more.Travel agencies have three options to select for their app development - Windows, Android or iOS based apps. Ecosmob Technologies offers complete freedom to the travel business owners to choose their own desired travel app design and app functionalities.While this announcement, the company representative said, "The travel app visitors will have an amazing experience while browsing various hotels, tour packages, booking & payment facilities, etc. Hence, it will be a cherry on top of the cake for the travel business owners."The representative from Ecosmob also added, "Travel agencies can also take advantage by developing mobile apps for all the 3 platforms - Windows, Android and iOS as Ecosmob not only offers customized mobile app development services, but, also provides customized affordable rates."Ahmedabad based IT company, Ecosmob Technologies takes the responsibility to serve your enterprise with robust and scalable mobile apps in order to enhance your business.