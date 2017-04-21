News By Tag
Gary Dordick Receives Personal Injury Attorney of the Year Award
Mr. Dordick was also inducted into the Personal Injury Warriors International Hall of Fame by LA personal injury attorney Michael Ehline.
The International Personal Injury Lawyers is a group of accident attorneys and other associated providers based in Los Angeles, CA. They are considered one of the largest personal injury advocate associations in the nation. The group organizes experts and influencers in the legal industry from all over the country to collaborate on trends affecting injury claims in the U.S. legal system.
Gary A. Dordick is an attorney based in Beverly Hills, CA and specializing in civil law practice. His office has achieved significant 6, 7, and 8 figure awards for their clients. Mr. Dordick is recognized as one of the most prominent civil trial lawyers in the country for his philanthropy and dedication to the legal industry.
