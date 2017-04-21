 

Final Fantasy XV Warp Strikes Into The World Of Terra Battle

Limited Edition Quests to Feature Noctis, Gladiolus, Ignis, and Prompto
 
FINAL FANTASY XV WARP STRIKES INTO THE WORLD OF TERRA BATTLE
HONOLULU - April 27, 2017 - PRLog -- Mistwalker, a premiere game studio founded by Hironobu Sakaguchi, is thrilled to announce that FINAL FANTASY XV is coming to its hit tile-based, tactical role-playing mobile game Terra Battle (iOS and Android) on April 27th, 2017. Starting at 5:00PM PDT, three brand new limited edition quests featuring FINAL FANTASY XV characters and exclusive new music by legendary composer Nobuo Uematsu will be available to all players. The event ends on May 28, 2017 at 4:59PM PDT.

The quests revolve around the stories of popular FINAL FANTASY XV characters Gladiolus, Ignis, and Prompto, and contain tough battles against classic FINAL FANTASY staples such as Titan and Behemoth. Once the quests are complete, players have a chance to roll the S-Class adventurer Noctis. Noctis is a warrior who can wield a sword, a spear, or a bow depending on which of his job classes are chosen.

"As everyone knows, the Final Fantasy franchise is very dear to my heart," said Hironobu Sakaguchi, founder of Mistwalker. "So I am beyond excited for players to meet Noctis, Gladiolus, Ignis, and Prompto on their new journeys through the beautiful world of Terra Battle."

To help celebrate this landmark crossover, Terra Battle is launching two special promotions.

SPECIAL PROMO #1: THE COMEBACK CAMPAIGN

Terra Battle is welcoming players back into the fold with a special comeback campaign. Running from April 24, 2017 (5:00PM PDT) until May 16, 2017, players who haven't logged in to Terra Battle for 30 or more days will receive 10 Energy to be used for Adventurer summons just by logging in. Current fans will reap the benefit as well, earning energy and coins throughout the event. Once the campaign achieves 5,000 returning players, all users win up to 15 Energy.

SPECIAL PROMO #2: NEW PLAYER SUPPORT CAMPAIGN

Terra Battle will also be running a "New User Support Campaign" starting April 24, 2017 at 5:00PM PDT. New players will be able to recruit the powerful Level 15 healer A'misandra, as well as easily earn the items and coins necessary to unlock her extra jobs.

RELATED LINKS

Official Website: www.terra-battle.com/en/
Facebook: www.facebook.com/terrabattle.en
Twitter: www.twitter.com/terra_battle_en

ABOUT MISTWALKER

Mistwalker is led by Hironobu Sakaguchi. Sakaguchi was former President of Square LA, Inc. (now Square USA, Inc.) and Executive Vice President of Square Co., Ltd. Mistwalker produced a number of role-playing games, including Blue Dragon in 2006, Lost Odyssey for Xbox 360 and The Last Story in 2010 for Nintendo Wii.

Mistwalker is focused on Development, Production and Distribution of games and other software, visual contents, character goods and Music publishing. The company also offers producing, consulting and marketing development services for entertainment contents.

More information on http://www.mistwalkercorp.com/

Source:Mistwalker Corporation
Email:***@mistwalker.biz
