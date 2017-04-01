News By Tag
Attend HDExpo17 For FREE Using ILEX Promo Code: EXIV154640
Visit the ILEX Display at HDExpo17 and see our Newest Standard and Custom lighting at Booth #2136
ILEX: The Lighting Experts. We design and manufacture custom, modified, & standard lighting for upscale hospitality, contract, commercial, and residential projects
About ILEX (www.iLexLight.com):
ILEX and it's subsidiary brands Davis-Muller Lighting and CustomMetalcraft Lighting offer a sophisticated collection of standard and built-to-order pendants, sconces, flush mounts, portables, and large scale ceiling fixtures and chandeliers. In addition to their existing fixtures, ILEX and Davis-Muller and CustomMetalcraft specialize in custom design and manufacturing for architects, design professionals and lighting specifiers of unique custom lighting fixtures to suit a variety of installations. ILEX offers you unparalleled quality, reliability, service, and timeless designs.
http://www.ilexlight.com/
For more info contact:
Andy Schaidler, NEWH, IESNA ASID-IP,
Western Regional Manager: iLex Architectural Lighting
ASchaidler@iLexLight.com
800-977-4470 X226 or 508-977-9991 X226
Remote : 414-431-3687
Fax : 866-332-3013
Mobile/Txt : 414-803-7767
https://registration.experientevent.com/
http://andyschaidler.blogspot.com/
Media Contact
iLex Architectural Lighting
Andy Schaidler, NEWH, IESNA,
***@ilexlight.com
End
