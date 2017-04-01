 
Industry News





Attend HDExpo17 For FREE Using ILEX Promo Code: EXIV154640

Visit the ILEX Display at HDExpo17 and see our Newest Standard and Custom lighting at Booth #2136
 
 
ILEX Display at HDExpo 2017 , Booth #2136
ILEX Display at HDExpo 2017 , Booth #2136
 
TAUNTON, Mass. - April 27, 2017 - PRLog -- Free Registration and Attendance to HDExpo is available Courtesy of ILEX Architectural Lighting, using Promo Code: EXIV154640 until May 1. Open to all Hoteliers, Restaurateurs, Architects, Designers, Management Companies, Developers, Purchasing Firms, Specifiers, Buyers and Educators in these industries.

ILEX: The Lighting Experts. We design and manufacture custom, modified, & standard lighting for upscale hospitality, contract, commercial, and residential projects

About ILEX (www.iLexLight.com): ILEX Architectural Lighting is an American lighting manufacturer based in Taunton, MA that creates architectural lighting solutions for hotels, resorts, restaurants, lounges, lobbies, ballrooms, meeting rooms, office buildings, higher education, retailers, and upscale homes. Founded in 2000, as a subsidiary of the 65-year-old lighting brand Norwell, ILEX is committed to nurturing and continuing American design and production. They employ an experienced staff of artisans and craftsmen with decades of expertise in the lighting industry dedicated to painstakingly create each product with quality and care.

ILEX and it's subsidiary brands Davis-Muller Lighting and CustomMetalcraft Lighting offer a sophisticated collection of standard and built-to-order pendants, sconces, flush mounts, portables, and large scale ceiling fixtures and chandeliers. In addition to their existing fixtures, ILEX and Davis-Muller and CustomMetalcraft specialize in custom design and manufacturing for architects, design professionals and lighting specifiers of unique custom lighting fixtures to suit a variety of installations. ILEX offers you unparalleled quality, reliability, service, and timeless designs.

http://www.ilexlight.com/custom-capabilities/gallery.html/

For more info contact:

Andy Schaidler, NEWH, IESNA ASID-IP,

Western Regional Manager: iLex Architectural Lighting

ASchaidler@iLexLight.com

800-977-4470 X226 or 508-977-9991 X226

Remote : 414-431-3687

Fax : 866-332-3013

Mobile/Txt : 414-803-7767

https://registration.experientevent.com/ShowHDE171/Defaul... flowcode=ATTENDEE&MarketingCode=EXIV154640

http://andyschaidler.blogspot.com/2017/04/attend-hdexpo2017-for-free-using-ilex.html

Media Contact
iLex Architectural Lighting
Andy Schaidler, NEWH, IESNA,
***@ilexlight.com
End
