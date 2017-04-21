News By Tag
Learning Tech Experts to Team-Up at Webinar Clarifying Benefits of Highly Flexible LMS Platforms
Talented Learning Lead Analyst John Leh will join Paradiso CEO Sach Chaudhari in May to help B2B and B2C commercial training providers understand the advantages of a "best of breed" learning platform strategy.
"Building a Best-of-Breed Learning Machine: Insights for Commercial Training Companies" will be hosted by Talented Learning CEO and Lead Analyst, John Leh, along with Paradiso Solutions Founder and CEO Sach Chaudhari. This free online event is scheduled for Friday, May 12, 2017, from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time.
"Choosing the right LMS for your training business is often complex, costly and time-consuming,"
WEBINAR AGENDA
This webinar will look at how a highly flexible infrastructure provides the kind of adaptability commercial training organizations need in a dynamic market. Specifically, John and Sach will explain how API-based logic makes it easy to modify learning platform functionality as business requirements change.
Participants will learn what it takes to build their own "best-of-breed"
• How APIs work, and why they're integral to this approach
• What the most popular LMS integrations are today (and why)
• What to consider when choosing a portfolio of third-party integrations
• How to identify functionality that will add value (not "overhead")
• What to know about managing and modifying multiple integrations, over time
• Costs of a "best of breed" LMS, compared to a pre-configured solution
HOW TO ATTEND THIS WEBINAR
Individuals can learn more and reserve a seat through the event registration page: http://bit.ly/
ABOUT THE PRESENTERS
Sach Chaudhari is a Silicon Valley-based expert in the field of elearning platform development. He is the CEO of Paradiso Solutions, which focuses on developing eLearning platforms. Sach studied business at Harvard Business School and computer science at the University of Cincinnati. He holds multiple patents in software engineering. Prior to founding Paradiso, Sach worked at several Silicon Valley start-ups and Fortune 500 companies.
John Leh is CEO and Lead Analyst at Talented Learning. Named one of the Top 20 Global Elearning Movers and Shakers of 2017, John is a fiercely independent LMS selection consultant and blogger who helps organizations develop and implement learning technology strategies – primarily for the extended enterprise. John's advice is based on 20 years of industry experience, serving as a trusted LMS selection and sales adviser to more than 100 learning organizations with a total technology spend of more than $65 million.
ABOUT PARADISO SOLUTIONS
Paradiso Solutions is a learning technology company with the DNA of Silicon Valley and a massive global presence. Founded in 2007 on the premise that elearning should be fun and engaging, Paradiso offers LMS implementation, consulting, support, hosting, training and course creation. The company's most successful solution, Paradiso LMS, integrates gamification and social learning capabilities to create engaging experiences that help people learn better and faster.
ABOUT TALENTED LEARNING
Talented Learning is an independent research and consulting firm devoted to helping organizations of all sizes choose and use modern LMS solutions and related technologies for their unique business needs. Insights from Talented Learning help organizations at every stage of the learning technology implementation lifecycle, from business case development and requirements definition, to vendor evaluation and selection. The firm's analysts also serve as trusted advisors to modern LMS vendors who must manage product positioning and roadmaps in today's dynamic elearning landscape. For more information visit https://talentedlearning.com.
Media Contact
Joelle Girton
Talented Learning LLC
570-387-1847
***@talentedlearning.com
End
