April 2017





New Comics Creator's Twitter Experiment

To Celebrate the Upcoming Free Comic Book Day, The Reality, a comics company in its infancy, will be releasing a comic book via Twitter — one to two pages a day.
 
 
Team InDYStructible Issue #1 Cover
Team InDYStructible Issue #1 Cover
 
NEW YORK - April 26, 2017 - PRLog -- Making headway in the ever-growing comics medium is a challenge for a new creator. That's why The Reality is going to whet your "Twhistle." The Reality Comics will be releasing a comic book through the social media platform Twitter ahead of Free Comic Book Day (http://www.freecomicbookday.com/).

The comics series, entitled TEAM INdysTRUCTIBLE, is one of four books in The Reality comics line (@TheRealityComix). The book, which will release a couple of pages a day heading up to and then following Free Comic Book Day, is about a mystery woman who gathers several oddballs for a mission to save the "intraverse." Issue one deals with the intros of these characters and how they come together.

(Cover Image: https://pbs.twimg.com/media/C-YKvE2WsAAP0CT.jpg)

"I wanted to jump right into a high-octane action movie with Team Indy's first ish," said creator Keith Planit. "The characters are…oddballs. The familiarity of a big action set piece of sorts was a good way to start, because, with a title like TEAM INdysTRUCTIBLE, something has to go awry…in a big way."

Issue two has the team jump to another reality — something explored in the first issue — where the characters learn "they are each in some way responsible for a major tragedy in the life of one of the others on the team," according to Keith. "This causes dysfunction that'll define them from here on. The team will also be in flux. A kind of creepy character joins, others will come and go."

Keith went on to explain that the "core four" are also not safe: "All of The Reality books are planned for three 'seasons,' essentially three complete storylines of 24 books each. "Like most comics, there will be short arcs, one shots, etc., but there is an overarching story in season one that absolutely comes to a conclusion. Season two will be a new direction for the entire series of The Reality."

With artist/co-creator Jarret Katz (portfolio (http://jkatzstudio.deviantart.com/gallery/)), whose eccentric, unusual style gives TI a manic tone, Team Indy is just one of four comics planned. THE REALITY, which is still determining its publishing home, has four issue number ones in the can and detailed outlines for season one's trajectory for each book.

All books begin in fictional Railway City, which has a rich history and a whole world of other oddballs and heroes to explore, starting with:

- Deathwitch: The Faerie Tale of Trinity Cross (art/co-creator: James Avila) - Cover: http://tinyurl.com/DeathWt
- The PHANTOM KID (art/co-creator: Joe Koziarski) - Cover art: http://tinyurl.com/PhntKd
- Weredevil & The Professor from the Dark Lagoon (art/co-creator:Mikolaj Ostapiuk) - http://tinyurl.com/WereDv

         -30-

Contact: TheRealityComics at Gmail.com for more issue PDFs, details and other info.
Twitter: @TheRealityComix; FB: FB.com/TheRealityComics
Source:The Reality
Email:***@gmail.com Email Verified
