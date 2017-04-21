New R&B album Release by our first lady of Atlas Elite Entertainment, Angel Sessions Angel Sessions soars with the release of her current EP I'm In Awe of You which hit #2 on Amazon top 100 Praise and worship. Now comes the exciting new album fans from around the world will love. Angel continues to suprise her audiance with something great and something new. 1 2 3 4 5 Angel Sessions Album- Promotional- Poster- Draft angel28_800x942 hmma- - no- fear- - 2017_ 700x547 New Atlas Logo LOS ANGELES - April 27, 2017 - PRLog -- I'm in Awe of You, the current EP released on March 3rd 2017 by Angel Sessions on Atlas Elite Entertainment label, hit #2 on Amazon top 100 charts in praise and worship for a total of 4 weeks and #8 in soul, top 100 on Amazon digital online stores. This EP also has over 100 thousand streams on Spotify which is letting Angel and her Label team know how much her adoring fans love her music. Angel was a former R&B recording artist before turning urban gospel. In 1998, she was signed to Ichiban label with the release of her first album Introducing Angel Sessions that hit big in Japan. Her second R&B album entitled "Love Ride" was released on Volt Records in 1999. Angel has written over 500 unreleased R&B songs though out her career. Angel quotes, "I felt it was time to give my fans great R&B music to enjoy. Some of my fans have heard some of my music already before I released it. I feel this is the right time because we are so close to summer time, for my team and I to put out this project. I'm hoping my fans will love this new album as much as I do." This new 15 track album has incredible great up-tempo to dance to, smooth grooves to chilled too, and a taste of some ballads to relax and enjoy. Angel wrote all of the songs on the new album entitled, "I'm Who I Am" and takes it to another level many of her fans have not heard yet, but keeps it smooth and sweet. Her first single off the new album entitled, "Not Today" is currently getting radio airplay on BDS stations such as Pop WEVV-Hits 103.9 San Diego, Beach 105.4 Daytona and urban station WKIL-Power 106.3 Atlanta. More stations will be added soon. Atlas Elite Entertainment is proud of their first lady artist Angel Sessions who has 3 nominations awards for best female artist in 2017 which are, Hollywood Music in Media Awards for her single "No Fear" which hit the charts of its first day release on Amazon at #1 and currently over 165 thousand streams on Spotify. Her second nomination is Voices of Gospel Music for best female artist, and the Northern California Entertainers Awards for best female artist in California. Angel will also be performing at this event on May 27th 2017. "I'm Who I Am," the anticipating album is releasing on May 12th 2017. You can purchase this album on all online digital stores where music is sold. One of the founders of Atlas Elite Entertainment, Demetrius Guidry quotes, "I am excited about this album because it accentuates Angel's roots as a R&B singer. Many R&B songs of today have lost much of the true sprint of R&B that many of us grew up enjoying. It is a breath of fresh air to hear how Angel got her start in the music industry. Rodney Crews who is one of the main founders of Atlas Elite Entertainment quote, "It is with great honor and pleasure to, not only know Angel personally, but is just as much a pleasure, to work with her on the music and business side as well. I have been saying from day one, that not only the industry, but the world as a whole, needs great, timeless music...This is what Angel has done. She continues evolves and remains successful and forever relevant, as she continues to get nominated for many awards, as well as win them to this day in a career that spans over decades, which has included working with some of the greats and legends in the music and film industry." Visit Angels website at



