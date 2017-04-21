News By Tag
Local Business Woman Launches Entrepreneurship Program for Special Ed Students
'Boss Up 101' Participants Will Receiving Coaching from Successful Entrepreneurs
Inspired by her son's dream, Miller organized "Boss Up 101," a nonprofit program focused on providing entrepreneurial development and community engagement opportunities to students in grades 9-12, with an emphasis on students in special education programs. The 8-month curriculum will give teens a real-life look at entrepreneurship.
"Having a son with a history of abuse and a learning disability tell you he wants to start a business and open a home to help children like him activates something inside of you that pushes you harder," she said. "Boss Up 101 will help teens like my son who are struggling to find their place in the world."
Participants in Boss Up 101 will brainstorm product ideas, manage a budget, prepare market research, design logos, build websites, create a social media presence, market their products, and visit and engage with established business owners. At the end of the program, they'll enter the Shark Tank in a final competition that puts their entrepreneurship chops to the test. Participants will receive coaching from real entrepreneurs ready to share the secrets of their success with the next generation of makers and doers. In the process, they'll learn the ins and outs of building brands while networking with pros and learning about potential internships.
Boss Up 101 will be meet once a month for five hours sessions at Scott Candler Library (1917 Candler Road).
Open enrollment for the 2017-18 Boss Up 101 cohort will run August 1 through 21.
Miller, herself an entrepreneur, recently won $1,000 in the My Small Business Story Contest held by LaDetra White April 22.
"I started this journey to meet and connect with other likeminded people who I can collaborate with," she said. "Winning the money was just a bonus."
Learn more at about Boss Up 101 at https://www.BossUp101.org.
Chinika Mickens Miller
404.916.4520
***@bossup101.org
