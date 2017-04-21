BZB Express Celebrates Five Years of Great Flow and Success

Country(s)
FREMONT, Calif. - April 27, 2017 - PRLog -- BZB Express, a global solution-based distributor of audiovisual products, is celebrating the fifth anniversary of its team member, Florante Ancheta. He was also recently promoted to Marketing Director.
Ancheta started as a sales associate with BZB Express in 2012. As the company grew, his responsibilities grew as well, taking on marketing projects in conjunction with his sales efforts. Ancheta has now completely transitioned to a marketing role. He assumes responsibility for directing the company's marketing endeavors which include optimizing its social media platforms, producing content for its YouTube channel BZBtv, and organizing strategies and events.
"Florante has been an integral part of our success and his promotion is a testament to the hard work he has contributed from day one," said Eugene Bocharov, President of BZB Express. "With our business growing along with the pro AV industry, it was imperative to invest more resources into a marketing division."
According to Research and Markets, their analysts "forecast the global pro AV market to grow at a CAGR of 11.75% during the period 2016-2020." 2016 was forecasted to make more than $114 billion.
BZB Express is an established AV supplier located in the Silicon Valley, servicing customers worldwide. Exclusive relationships with highly regarded manufacturers allow BZB Express to provide top-quality merchandise at the most affordable prices. Our main headquarters houses a large-capacity warehouse and is headed by a full team of designers, sales, and integrators. Commitment to excellent service and delivering dependable products with efficiency is BZB Express' main staple and foundation.
