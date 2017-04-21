 
News By Tag
* Sharp
* Microwave
* Cooking Myths
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Consumer
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Sydney
  New South Wales
  Australia
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
27262524232221


Sharp - Top 5 Microwave Myths Busted

Sharp would like to bust these myths, putting minds at ease and convenience first.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Sharp
Microwave
Cooking Myths

Industry:
Consumer

Location:
Sydney - New South Wales - Australia

SYDNEY, Australia - April 26, 2017 - PRLog -- Microwaves have been an integral part of Australian households for over 30 years, breaking the barrier of traditional cooking. The age-old microwave myths have seemingly consumed health conscious individuals for far too long. Sharp would like to bust these myths, putting minds at ease and convenience first.

MYTH 1: Microwaves are only useful for reheating

Over the years, microwaves have evolved into an incredible appliance that can be used for so much more than everyday reheating of your leftovers. New features and multi-functions of Sharp microwaves such as the R34DM series and R330E series allow users to control power levels to accurately defrost, cook or reheat a wide range of foods. In addition, Sharp microwave auto menus have unleashed a quick and easy way to create a variety of delicious meals for the whole family.

MYTH 2: Foods lose lots of nutrients when cooked in a microwave

Microwaves are not the only form of cooking that breaks down nutrients throughout the cooking process.  Microwaving food preserves more nutrients than other cooking methods such as boiling or baking as they take longer than microwaving and can cause more nutrients to leach out of the food. So, save time and cook using a microwave!

MYTH 3: Microwaves cause cancer

Microwaves heat food. Any form of cooking results in the same changes to food as a microwave causes. Radiofrequency radiation is produced and absorbed by water molecules in the food, in turn producing heat. Microwaves are completely safe and there are no harmful effects to humans. Sharp continually test and check the safety of their  products ensuring the safety of consumers.

MYTH 4: Microwave ovens cook food from the inside out

If you have not allowed enough time for food to be reheated properly in a microwave and taken a bite, you may notice that the centre of your food remains cold. This is because heat is transferred from the outer layers of food inward. Sharp's broad range of microwave ovens make it possible to select a range of power levels and cooking times for dishes that require various stages of cooking or reheating, thus adding to the simplicity and convenience of microwave use.

MYTH 5: Microwaves leak unsafe levels of Electromagnetic radiation

This old wives' tale of radiation is not dependent on a microwave, but is around you 24/7. You can't get cancer by standing in front of a microwave awaiting your food. You can't get cancer by eating microwaved food. Microwaves only heat food and do not add anything into your meals. Sharp microwaves have an interlocking system  to stop any electromagnetic radiation leaking out. If proper instructions are followed when using a microwave oven, there are no harmful effects or threats at all.

Now that we've established that microwaves are one of the most efficient and easiest kitchen appliances to use in the day-to-day kitchen, we would love to share Sharp's latest high-powered microwave releases. The R330EW and R330ES are designed specifically for Australian families. This mid-sized microwave comes with 11 microwave power levels and menus with automatic cooking charts to provide diverse and convenient ways to change the way the everyday microwave is used.

Click here (http://news.gapagency.com.au/em/message/email/view.php?id...) to access the press release for more information.

Happy cooking!

Contact
Nicole Watson - The Gap Agency
Office: +61 29264 0701
***@gapagency.com.au
End
Source:Sharp Australia
Email:***@gapagency.com.au Email Verified
Tags:Sharp, Microwave, Cooking Myths
Industry:Consumer
Location:Sydney - New South Wales - Australia
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 26, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share