News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Sharp - Top 5 Microwave Myths Busted
Sharp would like to bust these myths, putting minds at ease and convenience first.
MYTH 1: Microwaves are only useful for reheating
Over the years, microwaves have evolved into an incredible appliance that can be used for so much more than everyday reheating of your leftovers. New features and multi-functions of Sharp microwaves such as the R34DM series and R330E series allow users to control power levels to accurately defrost, cook or reheat a wide range of foods. In addition, Sharp microwave auto menus have unleashed a quick and easy way to create a variety of delicious meals for the whole family.
MYTH 2: Foods lose lots of nutrients when cooked in a microwave
Microwaves are not the only form of cooking that breaks down nutrients throughout the cooking process. Microwaving food preserves more nutrients than other cooking methods such as boiling or baking as they take longer than microwaving and can cause more nutrients to leach out of the food. So, save time and cook using a microwave!
MYTH 3: Microwaves cause cancer
Microwaves heat food. Any form of cooking results in the same changes to food as a microwave causes. Radiofrequency radiation is produced and absorbed by water molecules in the food, in turn producing heat. Microwaves are completely safe and there are no harmful effects to humans. Sharp continually test and check the safety of their products ensuring the safety of consumers.
MYTH 4: Microwave ovens cook food from the inside out
If you have not allowed enough time for food to be reheated properly in a microwave and taken a bite, you may notice that the centre of your food remains cold. This is because heat is transferred from the outer layers of food inward. Sharp's broad range of microwave ovens make it possible to select a range of power levels and cooking times for dishes that require various stages of cooking or reheating, thus adding to the simplicity and convenience of microwave use.
MYTH 5: Microwaves leak unsafe levels of Electromagnetic radiation
This old wives' tale of radiation is not dependent on a microwave, but is around you 24/7. You can't get cancer by standing in front of a microwave awaiting your food. You can't get cancer by eating microwaved food. Microwaves only heat food and do not add anything into your meals. Sharp microwaves have an interlocking system to stop any electromagnetic radiation leaking out. If proper instructions are followed when using a microwave oven, there are no harmful effects or threats at all.
Now that we've established that microwaves are one of the most efficient and easiest kitchen appliances to use in the day-to-day kitchen, we would love to share Sharp's latest high-powered microwave releases. The R330EW and R330ES are designed specifically for Australian families. This mid-sized microwave comes with 11 microwave power levels and menus with automatic cooking charts to provide diverse and convenient ways to change the way the everyday microwave is used.
Click here (http://news.gapagency.com.au/
Happy cooking!
Contact
Nicole Watson - The Gap Agency
Office: +61 29264 0701
***@gapagency.com.au
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse