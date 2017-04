Electrolysis Studios to Host Hair Removal Open House in Marina del Rey

Electrolysis Studios Hair Removal Connecting with the Community on Friday, April 28, 2017

Electrolysis Studios

Electrolysis Studios

-- Electrolysis Studios is pleased to announce an Open House in Marina Del Rey on. The Open House which begins at 5:00 PM will run through 8:00 PM and will include Food and Music along with a promotion and education on the Hair Removal Process.Electrolysis Studios Owner Lisa Atay said, "We are very excited to invite the local community to our Open House as this is a great opportunity for people to learn more about the Hair Removal Process and at the same time have some fun and meet our friendly staff. We look forward to continue to serve the Marina del Rey Community with our Hair Removal service and can't wait to meet everyone at our Open House."Electrolysis Studios Owner Lisa Atay has been in the hair removal business for the past four years and owned and operates Electrolysis Studios. Lisa is a Licensed Electrologist and an Electrologist Instructor at American Institute of Education.Electrolysis Studios is a Marina del Rey based Hair Removal Studio.Contact: lisa@ ElectrolysisStudios.comwww. (http://www.lawolves.com/)ElectrolysisStudios.comDirect: (310) 946-2867facebook.com/Electrolysis StudiosTwitter: @ElectrolysisStudiosInstagram: Electrolysis Studios