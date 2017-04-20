News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Electrolysis Studios to Host Hair Removal Open House in Marina del Rey
Electrolysis Studios Hair Removal Connecting with the Community on Friday, April 28, 2017
Electrolysis Studios
4207 Del Rey Ave
Marina del Rey, Ca 90292
Time: 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM
Date: Friday, April 28, 2017
Electrolysis Studios
Electrolysis Studios Owner Lisa Atay said, "We are very excited to invite the local community to our Open House as this is a great opportunity for people to learn more about the Hair Removal Process and at the same time have some fun and meet our friendly staff. We look forward to continue to serve the Marina del Rey Community with our Hair Removal service and can't wait to meet everyone at our Open House."
Electrolysis Studios Owner Lisa Atay has been in the hair removal business for the past four years and owned and operates Electrolysis Studios. Lisa is a Licensed Electrologist and an Electrologist Instructor at American Institute of Education.
Electrolysis Studios
Electrolysis Studios is a Marina del Rey based Hair Removal Studio.
Contact:
lisa@ElectrolysisStudios.com
www. (http://www.lawolves.com/)
Direct: (310) 946-2867
facebook.com/
Twitter: @ElectrolysisStudios
Instagram: Electrolysis Studios
Contact
Electrolysis Studios
***@aol.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse