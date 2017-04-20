 
Industry News





April 2017
Out With the Old - Server-Based EHRs are a Thing of the Past

 
 
Out With the Old
Out With the Old
 
DAVENPORT, Iowa - April 26, 2017 - PRLog -- Are you frustrated with the limitations of your server-based chiropractic EHR software?  Are you stuck with a system that keeps you tethered to the office, requires you to become an information technology expert, and still puts your practice data at risk?  If so, it's time for something better.  ChiroSpring's cloud-based, all-in-one practice management system is ONC-Certified and was recently awarded the title of Best Web Based Chiropractic Software by an independent team of reviewers at ValuePenguin.com.  ChiroSpring provides its users the industry's premier EHR experience, and makes the pain of living with server-based systems a thing of the past.

Wherever You Roam - Unlike server-based software, cloud-based systems allow you to access your practice data from anywhere - your practice, your home, or on the road.  Whereas server-based systems require you to be at a specific computer to access your information, ChiroSpring users enjoy the freedom of securely accessing their data from anywhere at any time.  No more late nights in the clinic finishing your charting.  You can now head home, eat dinner, and complete your days charting from the comfort of your own home.  ChiroSpring data is stored on HIPAA-compliant servers and protected 24/7 by physical and digital security tools in a guarded data center.  Information in transit is protected by the same encryption standards used by the banking and financial services industry.  ChiroSpring's secured cloud-based access ensures complete security while providing complete freedom.

Ancient Updates – In addition to restricting your physical access, server-based software also restrict your accessibility when it comes to installing software updates.  Updating software on a legacy server-based system regularly takes HOURS.  Remote installers from your provider will often need to take control of your server for significant periods of time in order to update the system, leaving you unable to access your information during that process.  This is an unfortunate byproduct of outdated technology.  With ChiroSpring, software updates are automatic.  New versions are regularly installed by users in 30 seconds or less, and the latest features and updates are immediately ready for use.  But unlike most server or other cloud-based practice management software companies, ChiroSpring's software updates are always free.  Always have the latest updates; never spend hours to get them.  That's ChiroSpring.

IT Degree? – With server-based systems, doctors often feel like they need advanced information technology training to keep a clinic running.  If you want more than one computer to access your software, you better brush up on your local area network architecture.  If you want data security, you better configure a firewall and set the proper access permissions on your server, your network, and your client machines.  If you want reliable access, you better deploy updated anti-virus, anti-spyware, anti-spam, and anti-phishing protections.  All these are information technology concerns a doctor with a server-based system must focus on, limiting the time he or she can be focusing on their patients and growing their business.

Unnecessary Risk – How long can you effectively manage a practice without your EHR software data?  If a virus hits your only server, can you manage for the days or weeks it could take to restore your information?  Worse, can you accept the risk of permanent data loss if data backup isn't performed successfully?  Even if a backup is available, how recent would it be?  Is your backup stored on the same server as your software?  Is it stored in the same physical location, where a natural disaster could eliminate everything you've worked for all at once?  With ChiroSpring, your patient and practice data are backed up every single hour, 24 hours a day.  They are encrypted and stored in three different locations around the country for superior protection.  Don't put your life's work at risk.

If you're ready to experience exactly how better cloud-based software can improve your chiropractic practice, please visit us atwww.chirospring.com.   From our website you can request a quote, watch a software demonstration video, or connect with us for a personalized software walk-through.  Get more efficient and get more from your investment!  Visit our website today to see how ChiroSpring drives chiropractic.

Contact
ChiroSpring
1-888-426-0007
***@chirospring.com
End
Source:
***@chirospring.com
Click to Share