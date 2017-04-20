News By Tag
Aroma Bravo Gourmet Coffee Beans Suitable for Both Hot & Cold Coffee Drinks
Aroma Bravo's selection of Honduras gourmet coffee beans can be enjoyed either hot or cold.
"Although coffee is traditionally viewed as a hot beverage, it can actually taste really good as a cold drink. Our selection of gourmet coffee beans are versatile enough to be brewed either way, so our customers can have their coffee however they want," says an official from Aroma Bravo Coffee and Tea.
In recent years, iced coffee drinks had been trending among coffee enthusiasts. From iced lattes to iced Americanos, the popularity is evident in the increasing demand for these coffees. One style that's favored by many is cold brew coffee because it can easily be replicated at home.
"For home brewers, cold brew coffee is the best way to beat the summer heat. The process is relatively simple: it involves steeping ground coffee in water for around 12 hours, and then straining the infusion to get the coffee concentrate. Serve over ice with some milk and sugar, and voila! You've got yourself a refreshing concoction to help you stay cool especially this coming summer," the official remarked.
He further adds that drinking hot and cold coffees throughout the day is the perfect summer combination. "Start with hot coffee in the morning to warm up the stomach, and then drink some cold brew coffee in the afternoon to fight the heat. In the evening, have your pick of warm or cool drinks—it's totally up to you! We're here to make your coffee experience easier so whether you like it hot or cold, Aroma Bravo gourmet coffee beans will satisfy your brewed coffee needs."
Coffee lovers can get their supply of gourmet coffee beans at https://www.amazon.com/
About Aroma Bravo
Aroma Bravo offers certified organic coffee beans from Marcala, Honduras. Highly rated for its smooth and well-balanced flavor, Aroma Bravo Honduras Coffee is a must-have for serious coffee lovers.
Charles C Harmon Co LLC
888-582-6650
***@gmail.com
